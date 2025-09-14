One of my favorite things about Costco is that the store and website constantly receive new shipments of everything from home goods to food and drinks. This week, I was delighted to find so many exciting products I have never seen before. I scoured the “What’s New” section on the Costco website for non-food products and Instacart for the latest and tastiest bites. Here are the 11 best Costco Items in the “What’s New” section.

Gen Bake Apple Fritter Donut Bites

Gen Bake Churro Donut Bites were the best item at Costco this summer. Now that fall is here, Gen Bite Apple Fritter Donut Bites dominate. “Apple fritter doughnut holes.. these things ought to be illegal. So good. Crumble up two, microwave for 15 seconds. Throw them in a bowl with some vanilla ice cream, cover with caramel sauce,” one person shared on Reddit.

Oreo Reese’s and Double Stuf Variety Pack

The snack aisle is filling up with seasonal goodies and new product launches, like this Oreo Reese’s and Double Stuf Variety Pack. Each box comes with 40 bags of cookies, including Double Stuff and Oreo Reese’s, which are Halloween-themed.

RELATED: 7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without



Mocha Crunch Bar Cake

New fall items in the Costco bakery are already getting a lot of love on social media. “Ohh, this one’s new in the Costco bakery!” Costco Hot Finds shared about the new Mocha Crunch Bar Cake. “The crunch is what made it better,” commented a shopper. “This one is good 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” added another shopper. ” So good,” a third chimed in.

Holiday Grinch Stealing Tree Statue by Jim Shore

Christmas is here, at Costco that is. This Holiday Grinch Stealing Tree Statue by Jim Shore is “Grinchmess perfection,” says a shopper. “Absolutely beautiful, love everything about it!!! A must for all of the Grinch fans out there!!” Another reveals it is “tall and could go outside if you have a protected area. I have the Grinch with Max from last year. These two will flank my tree. The large size is impressive and the colors are amazing. This is a must have for Jim Shore and Grinch fans.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Inland Market Kender’s Buttery Steakhouse Salmon

If you are on the market for a new salmon to try, Inland Market Kender’s Buttery Steakhouse Salmon, 33 ounces, just arrived at my local warehouse. Each box comes with six individually wrapped farm-raised salmon filets seasoned with a blend of Kinder’s herbs and cracked pepper and finished with real dairy butter. At 30 grams of protein per serving and keto-friendly, it’s a great meal option for people on a health kick.

Suhki’s Samosa Duo

Who needs to go out to Indian food when you have Costco? The store just got Suhki’s Samosa Duo 20 count, which comes with 10 Chicken Tikka Masala Samosas and 10 Butter Chicken Samosas, made with no antibiotics, added hormones, or preservatives added.

Tandy Chocolate Salted Caramel Curnch Nom Noms

Looking for a new protein-fueled snack? Tandy Chocolate Salted Caramel Curnch Nom Noms are chocolate bites that boast 5 grams of protein per serving and offer a dose of salted caramel chocolate with a crunch.

Aura Carver Frame

The Aura Carver digital frame is at Costco in black or white for $99.99. I have several Aura frames throughout my house and am obsessed. I also gift them to friends and family so we can easily share photos, sending them directly to each other’s frames. Order now and given them away for holiday gifts.

Filippo Berio Arrabbiata Pasta Sauce

Costco is home to some of the tastiest pasta sauces. If you prefer a kick, try Filippo Berio Arrabbiata Pasta Sauce made with aromatic chili peppers, no sugar added. Costco is selling a two-jar pack.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

La Mer The Rejuvenating Night Cream

Costco remains a great resource for luxury beauty products sold at unbelievable prices. The most recent addition is La Mer The Rejuvenating Night Cream 2 oz. The cream costs $450 at other stores but only $320 on the Costco website.

Ventera Chicken Schnitzel

Over in the refrigerator section, Costco dropped these Ventera Chicken Schnitzel boxes. Each comes with six breaded chicken breasts with rib meat cutlets (two pounds) and a German-style mushroom sauce. The breasts are fully cooked but can be air-fried or cooked in the oven.