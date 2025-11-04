7 Best Costco Kirkland Finds to Stock Up On This November

Most store brands are considered generic, but not Kirkland Signature. Costco‘s in-warehouse brand has significant clout and is one of the industry’s most profitable. Kirkland has tackled almost every type of product, from organic milk and olive oil to furry slippers and sweats, including food, drinks, personal care, clothing, shoes, and even batteries. What are the hot KS products that everyone is buying this month? Here are the 7 best Costco Kirkland Signature finds to stock up on this November.

Kirkland Signature 100% Spanish Extra Virgin Olive Oil

There is a new olive oil on the shelves. Kirkland Signature 100% Spanish Extra Virgin Olive Oil, 3 L, is a quick hit with shoppers. “Excellent Olive Oil and a good value too – It is the only one I ever use!” writes one.

Kirkland Signature Double Sided Gift Wrap

If you aren’t buying KS wrapping paper, you are missing out. Now is the time to stock up on holiday prints. Kirkland Signature Double Sided Gift Wrap, 6-rolls, 540 sq. ft. of high-quality wrapping paper, is $39.99. “Very good and good looking wrapping paper,” writes a shopper. “Excellent quality, value. The paper is thick, less tearing, dual sided print a bonus. Very happy with product, will last a long time,” adds another. “Costco’s wrapping paper is always top notch and very durable and I love the prints,” a third agrees.

Mini Beignets Filled with Chocolate Hazelnut

Shoppers are going wild over a new Kirkland Signature dessert in the bakery: Mini Beignets Filled with Chocolate Hazelnut. “OMG beignets with chocolate hazelnut filling I can’t wait to try this! $9.99 for 22!” Costco So Obsessed wrote. “Oh my God I got these today. They are absolutely delicious,” one shopper commented.

Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Sticks

A new protein-packed snack that people are going crazy over? Costco Aisles recently revealed that the grass-fed beef sticks offer unparalleled value. “Just hit the shelves at Costco, Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Sticks (12-Pack). 100 calories, 0g total sugar, and 10g protein per serving,” they wrote. The bag is $12.99.

Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark

A holiday treat back for another year? Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark, $16.99. “I’m soooo excited that peppermint bark is now back at Costco!!! I look forward to this every year so festive and yummy!!! 😋 I had my first peppermint mocha this morning sooo good!!” Costco New Deals shared. “Best time of the year!!” agreed a shopper.

Kirkland Signature Unisex Shearling Slipper

Costco’s faux Ugg slippers are back. Kirkland Signature Unisex Shearling Slippers are just $31.99 on the website and less in the store, available in men’s and women’s sizes in tan and black. “Great slippers, just as good as UGGs!” one shopper writes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Daily Dry Facial Towels

Kirkland Signature Daily Dry Facial Towels, 200-count, are another new item that shoppers are buying “NEW Dry Facial Towels at Costco! These have a smooth side and a textured side- they’re soft and absorbent,” Costco Empties wrote. “Exactly the same as the brand name,” added a website shopper. “Been using the other brand for years, tried the kirkland one and i love it. And at this price too ? 😛 10/10 would buy again.”