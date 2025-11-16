How is it already mid-November? It feels like yesterday I was taking “back to school” photos and putting my kids on the bus for their first day, and now here we are. Just a week away from Thanksgiving. While the chillier days and the stress of holiday entertaining are wearing on me, Costco is here to brighten my day in the form of some seriously sensational deals on everything from food and drinks to big screen television sets. Here are the 7 best Costco deals to grab mid-month.

A Bag of Ghiradelli Chocolate, Almost $5 Off

Costco Member Only Savings & Everyday Values book just dropped, unveiling the hottest deals of the next month, running from November 17 until December 21. The one that I am most excited about? The ultra-gourmet Ghirardelli Assorted Chocolate bag is a whopping $4.80 off, $13.99. Each bag comes with one pound of individually wrapped chocolate squares.

Frito Lay Chips and Queso

Are you planning on having people over for a big game this holiday season? Just in time for holiday parties and football games, get Frito-Lay Tostitos Medium Queso Dip, 23 oz, 2-count, for $2.50 off, plus Fritos Scoops! Corn Chips, 32 oz, $2.40 off. The sale is from November 17 through December 1.

Del Real Foods Chicken In Red Sauce Tamales

I love tamales, and they make a great holiday gift. Nothing compares to the tamale carts in Southern California, but Del Real Foods’ version comes close. Get the Del Real Foods Chicken In Red Sauce Tamales, 15-count, for $5 off from November 17 to December 1 at your local warehouse.

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones

My favorite noise-cancelling headphones are going on serious sale. Save $160 on Bose QuietComfort SC Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $169.99. Another great gift idea! Also, if you are on the market for a mini speaker with major sound, another favorite is marked down. The SoundLink Flex SE portable Bluetooth speaker is $40 off, just $99.99

The 65-Inch Frame Television

I have been dying for a huge Frame television set. From November 17 until December 1, the Samsung 65″ Class – The Frame Series – QLED 4K – Art Mode Vision AI Smart TV is just $1,199.99. It includes the Allstate 3-Year Protection Plan Bundle for 5 Years of Total Coverage. “Can’t say enough how much we enjoy this tv! We have the 55″ in our bedroom, and it looks like we have art hanging over the dresser rather than a homely tv. We have the art on a three-minute rotation (motion activated) and sometimes I’ll just sit on the bed to watch the art. Another feature that we love is the mat screen that doesn’t reflect the light from the windows that are directly across from it. Our regular tv was barely viewable in the daytime due to the glare. Also like the minimal wiring. We’ve bought a second one!” writes a shopper. “I’ve never loved a tv…until now!” writes another. “I bought the 50 inch Frame for my bedroom and I absolutely love it! The picture is fabulous and I bought a Bose sound bar from Costco to go with it which really makes the sound pop. The best part so far is the art store! So much beautiful art to scroll through and show when I’m not watching TV. Highly recommend!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Gift Cards

Gift cards are already the best deal at Costco, but they are even better this holiday season. On Black Friday, restaurant gift cards are $5 off at Landry’s, Morton’s, and Fogo de Chao. Get $100 worth of cards for just $74.99.

Rao’s Homemade Marinara

And, don’t forget to stock your pantry with one of the best marinara sauces of all time. The 2-pack of Rao’s Homemade Marinara, already a steal at Costco, is an additional $3 off.