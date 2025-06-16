11 Best Costco Deals Most Members Don’t Even Know Exist

Costco Next is an exclusive, members-only online marketplace—essentially Costco‘s referral program to its trusted suppliers. Launched in 2017 and expanded in 2021, Costco Next lets Gold Star and Executive members shop directly on partner-brand websites—such as Viking, Cuckoo, Case-Mate, Otterbox, and NordicTrack—at Costco-negotiated prices, typically 25–50% off MSRP. To get the Costco-exclusive deals, you need to log in with your membership and click “Shop Now” on a chosen brand, and are redirected to the supplier’s site where you complete your purchase. The supplier handles shipping and returns. Here are the 11 best Costco deals via Costco Next most members don’t even know exist.

Yo Mama’s Vodka Tomato Sauce

As part of Costco Next, there is a section called MIXT Pantry with lots of delicious ethnic eats at a discount, including several products from Yo Mama’s. Our favorite is Yo Mama’s Vodka Tomato Sauce. The jar of creamy, gourmet sauce is just $7.99 via the program, but $9 for everyone else. We suggest stocking up on all your favorite products from the brand to maximize value. Note: A $9.99 flat-rate shipping charge applies within the United States for MIXT Pantry orders.

Maya Kaimal Vegan Tikka Masala Indian Simmer Sauce

Another item to throw in your MIXT Pantry cart? Maya Kaimal Vegan Tikka Masala Indian Simmer Sauce. The vegan Indian sauce is just $6.99 and “full of robust tomato, toasted cumin, and bright lemon, and enriched with a touch of coconut cream.” Simmer your protein of choice in it and serve with rice or naan.

Watcharee’s Thai Spicy Chili Sauce

Watcharee’s Thai Spicy Chili Sauce is one of the many Thai items available through the brand via NEXT. Get the classic Thai dipping sauce, known as Nam Jim Jaew, for $4.99, cheaper than anywhere else. It is usually served with grilled chicken, green papaya salad, and sticky rice. “A perfect medley of spicy, tangy, salty, and sweet, this popular condiment is also outstanding as a marinade or dressing,” they say.

Ito En Matcha Milk Tea

Green tea drinkers are well aware that Ito En is best of the best. This 12-pack of Ito En Matcha Milk Tea, a “Taiwanese-style matcha milk tea balances the taste of green tea, Japanese matcha, and a sweet creamy taste,” is just $38.39. There are many other products from the authentic Asian brand available on MIXT.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Schär Gluten-Free Brownie Bites

It can be hard to find delicious gluten-free treats, but there are a bunch on MIXT. Get Schär Gluten-Free Brownie Bites for $5.49 a bag. “Indulge in the rich, satisfying taste of Schär Gluten-Free Brownie Bites, the perfect treat for chocolate lovers,” the product description reads.

Mantova Bronze Die Rigatoni

Gourmet pasta is plentiful on MIXT, including lots of options from Mantova, like the Bronze Die Rigatoni. The Costco price is just $2.49 a bag. “Our durum wheat pasta is properly prepared and dried, which creates a consistent golden color that turns lighter when cooked. Durum wheat has a higher content of protein than whole wheat. The result is rich texture, beautiful flavor, and a satisfied appetite,” they write.

Dearfoams

Dearfoams partnered with NEXT to offer a wide range of comfortable shoe options for men and women at a significant discount. Right now, the EcoCozy Women’s Sustainable Comfort Thong Sandal is on a promo sale for just $15.99, down $4 from the usual Costco member-only price, and much less than their suggested retail price of $30. These cozy slides are perfect for summer and come in a variety of colors suitable for both men and women.

Anker MagGo Power Bank

I use my Anker MagGo Power Bank frequently. The slender portable charger works for iPhone 16, 15, 14, 13, and 12 Series and charges my phone ultra-fast when I’m on the go. I recently brought it for a day trip to NYC, and it saved my phone from running out of battery. It charges an iPhone 15 Pro from 0 to 50% in 51 minutes. It also features a 30W USB-C port for extensive compatibility. Currently, there is a promo, so get it for $62.99 (the regular Costco Price is $74.99) and the suggested retail price is $89.99.

Butter London Come to Bed Red Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer

There are lots of beauty brands available via Next, including Butter London. The nail care line sells lots of products at a steep discount, including Butter London Come to Bed Red Patent Shine 10X Nail Lacquer, a popular shade. The Costco price is $13.99, but the luxurious polish is $18 elsewhere.

Titan Orion Series Casket

Yes, you can even buy a casket on Costco Next. The luxurious and sleek Titan Orion Series steel casket is the brand’s most popular model, available in more than 20 color options. Costco members can purchase it for $1,299.99, while non-members typically pay $1,499 for the same model. It comes standard with a rubber gasket and locking mechanism.

ZLINE Autograph Edition 24 in. Touchstone 151 Can Beverage Fridge

If you’re updating your kitchen, be sure to visit Costco Next before anywhere else. They offer a wide range of appliances from ZLINE, including the Autograph Edition 24 in. Touchstone 151 Can Beverage Fridge With Solid Stainless Steel Door and Autograph Edition Accents. The Costco price of the sleek mini fridge is just $2,299.99, compared to $2,799.95 elsewhere.