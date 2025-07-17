21 All-Time Best Costco Items Shoppers Still Love

Do you remember the first time you walked into a Costco store? I have visceral memories from the warehouse circa the early 1990s: Eating Hebrew National hot dogs and sipping soda with my dad (“It’s the best deal in town,” he would exclaim about his sauerkraut and onion smothered dog), my mother buying big boxes of SuperPretzels that I would later nuke in the microwave, and those delicious Ling Ling Potstickers, my first introduction to Dim Sum as a kid growing up in Eugene, Oregon.

Hot Dog and Coke

The most legendary item at the Costco food court is the warehouse’s famous “hot dog and a drink” deal. My father, who passed away eight years ago, spent the final few decades visiting Costco at least once a week, not to shop but to dine at the food court, “the best deal in town,” he would say. Despite inflation, the warehouse has never increased the price from $1.50 since its introduction in 1985. However, instead of Hebrew National hot dogs, Costco makes its own under the Kirkland Signature label.

Pizza Slices

For those who don’t eat dogs, another wildly popular item that has always been a sensational deal at Costco is the pizza, with a slice costing just $1.99. If you want to save even more, order a pie for the whole family for just $9.99. “The whole pizza is a better deal than the hotdog,” claims one Redditor.

SuperPretzel Soft Pretzels

As a kid, my mother used to buy these huge boxes of SuperPretzel Soft Pretzels, which I would heat for myself in the microwave after school. Luckily, Costco still sells a 20-count box of 5-ounce “King size” pretzels, which are Kosher, low-fat, and contain no high fructose corn syrup.

Rotisserie Chicken

Costco rotisserie chicken is downright legendary. Whenever I go to the warehouse or order from Costco on Instacart, I always get their famously cheap $5 rotisserie chicken, just like my mom did when I was a kid. The precooked bird is so inexpensive that the warehouse loses money on it.

Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken Fried Rice

Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken Fried Rice has been in Costco’s freezer for as long as I can remember. One box has six bags of chicken fried rice that can be cooked in the microwave for three minutes. Our reviewer maintains that it looks “just like homemade fried rice should look” with “chunks of chicken and a variety of colorful vegetables” along with brown rice. And, it is “so easy” to make that her kids (ages 9 and 11) “could make this independently whenever they wanted.”

Kirkland Signature Chicken Bakes

I’m not sure when Costco debuted the Chicken Bakes in the food court, but I remember them being my favorite in the early aughts. Eventually, they started selling Kirkland Signature Chicken Bakes in the freezer section: Foster Farms chicken breast strips, mozzarella, provolone and parmesan cheeses, smoky bacon, creamy Caesar dressing and green onions in a hand-rolled crust.

Cookies

The Costco bakery is famous for its extensive cookie selection, which rotates seasonally. My mom used to buy these for parties when I was a kid, and everyone would ask if she made them herself. “Those are srsly the best store bought chocolate chip cookies I’ve ever had,” endorses one happy customer. “Their chocolate chunk, oatmeal raisin and white chocolate macadamia cookies pack is too good,” writes one Redditor.

Muffins

The bakery is also famous for selling larger-than-life muffins, another favorite of my mother’s. She preferred the OG blueberry muffins and would serve them whenever we had guests. “The blueberry muffins are SO good (and very large) for the price!” writes one Redditor. “I LOVE the almond poppyseed ones so much,” adds another. Other favorites include chocolate chunk and apple crumb.

Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna

One of the most highly hyped Costco-branded products is the Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna, which has existed since about 2019. Lots of shoppers maintain that it is better than homemade lasagna. “The top was a mound of cheese and sauce with sausage poking through,” our reviewer says, adding that it tastes “far better than your average frozen lasagna, and it’s made with choice ground beef, sausage, real cheese, and tomatoes.” Be forewarned that it takes over an hour to cook.

Dried Fruit

If you are a fan of dried fruit, Costco is the place to shop. Not only are all the options delicious, but you won’t find a better deal anywhere on dried mango, prunes, or cherries. I remember that, as a kid, my mom used to buy dried cherries there and use them to toss into salads.

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil and Other Cooking Oil

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil is among the best on the market and has been a must-buy of Costco shoppers forever. The highly hyped oil is sourced from olives grown organically throughout the Mediterranean region of Europe. The traditional is one of the warehouse’s most popular products.

Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Almonds

Another one of my mom’s favorites? Kirkland Signature Milk Chocolate Almonds, which she has been buying forever. “Those chocolate almonds get me every time, they’re so good I can’t help but shove my hand in the container and eat 100 every time I pass by lol,” one Redditor says. “They’ve been an obsession of mine for at least 10 years,” another writes. “7650 calories in the whole barrel” and “2550 calories per day if you eat 1/3rd of it per day,” another points out. “Yeah the only way to win is to not play at all. I just cannot buy these.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup, a remarkably high-quality syrup, has been one of the top ten items in the warehouse for as long as I can remember. In multiple Reddit feeds, shoppers maintain that it is a fantastic deal compared to other stores. “Used to buy my organic pure maple syrup at the farmer’s market directly from the farmer. Average cost was $8 for 8oz. This product from Costco is just as good at a fraction of the price,” one shopper says. “I love this syrup – we typically drive 45 minutes one way to Costco just to get this. Great price. Great taste. And organic!” another adds.

Boxes of Candy Bars

As a kid, I remember seeing the boxes of candy bars at Costco and just losing it. And I’m not the only one with these kinds of memories. In a feed asking people about their early memories of the warehouse, several people mentioned the candy bars. “When they sold boxes of individual candy like kit Kat bars and cookies and cream. A box of 26 or 30 for $20,” one person recalled on Reddit.

Kirkland Signature Pesto

Kirkland Signature Pesto is a favorite of cooks and even chefs. It is “hands down” as “good as any other you’d find at the supermarket” states a fan. They add that “actually better because it’s not shelf stable, so no preservatives” and “a larger quantity” for a cheaper price. Another claims that the jaw of mashed basil is “a deal and very versatile. Add in some cherry tomatoes and cubed fresh mozzarella to give it a little pop. Serve warm, or bring chilled to a summer potluck.” I’ve had store bought pesto in the past and hated it. But Kirkland’s is delicious,” says a third. And, if you can eat it all before it goes bad, use molds and freeze it into cubes.

Sheet Cakes

The Costco bakery is a legend in its own right. “I remember all the custom cakes out on display for order pick up,” a Redditor recalls. My mom used to get all her cakes at Costco, swearing they tasted better than any bakery in town.

Artisan Rolls

The Costco bakery is also famous for having the best bread. “The only thing I distinctly remember is ciabatta rolls,” one person writes about their first trip to Costco around 2008. “The squared, Artisan Buns,” are still a favorites, recently recommended by Redditor NookinFutz. “They are made like square English Muffins, toast beautifully, and if put inside an air fryer for a few minutes, the outside crust becomes like a rustic, flaky, chewy crust. They are square, hold a nice amount of meats and cheeses (or open-faced), freeze nicely, defrost quickly, and are eaten in this household faster than any other buns / breads offered. Best kept secret from the Bakery.”

Kirkland Signature Coffee

My mother has been buying tins of Kikrland Signature Coffee for as long as I can remember. The 3-pound container is a favorite of many shoppers. “Over my years I’ve used a LOT of coffees. Many NATIONAL brand names who at the time were QUITE good. But those companies have failed. Maybe you’ve tried some of them ONE coffee who I LOVED above all was one who claimed to be full of nuts. Well…in recent years even THEY have slipped. But THIS COFFEE…I just call it COSTCO coffee…WOW…is better BY FAR…than the leading national brands. And BELIEVE ME EVEN BETTER than that coffee company from WASHINGTON state. I absolutely LOVE this COSTCO coffee,” writes a shopper.

Kirkland Signature, Chicken Breast

While canned chicken chunks might not seem popular, Costco has been carrying Kirkland Signature Chicken Breast tins forever because people keep buying them. “Thank you, Costco, for continuing to carry this product! Living in a rural area, our selection of good canned meats is slim. I use a lot of the KS canned chicken in casseroles, sandwiches, chicken salad, enchiladas, etc. It truly is ALL white meat…so many of the stores tout all white chicken, but when you open their cans, the contents leave a lot to be desired. Not so with Costco’s KS brand. Quality is excellent. Thank you, Costco, for a terrific product!” writes one shopper.

Kirkland Signature Paper Towels and Bath Tissue

Paper products have been one of the most popular Costco-branded items for years. The paper towels alone have over 35,000 reviews on the Costco website, some over a decade old. “I have tried several different name brand paper towels, some were acceptable quality and others were very expensive yet the quality did not match the extra cost. The Kirkland brand falls right into what our family requires of paper towels. There are enough towels per role to eliminate the frustration of feeling like you are always replacing it. The quality is above average and the price is reasonable. The packaging is easy to open and compact for storing. I especially like that each roll is individually wrapped,” writes one reviewer.

Ling Ling Potstickers

Ling Ling Potstickers were my first introduction to Dim Sum. My mom started buying these at the warehouse when I was a kid, and they have been my gold standard of frozen dumplings ever since. Some stores have replaced them with Bibigo and other brands, but others still carry the popular 4.2 bag filled with about 62 Asian treats plus dipping sauce.