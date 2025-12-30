11 Best Costco Sales to Grab as the New Year Begins

These Costco sales on coffee, protein, cookware, and more are worth grabbing now.

If you thought Costco‘s many deals and sales over the holiday season were fantastic, you won’t be disappointed by new bargains as the New Year begins. The warehouse chain has low prices on everything from protein powders to delicious coffee, many of them fan-favorite products that are highly rated by shoppers. If you’re planning a Costco shopping trip soon, either in store or online, there are many impressive deals to take advantage of before prices go back to normal. Here are 11 of the best Costco sales to grab in 2026.

SLAPP Organic Ginger & Turmeric Daily Booster Shots

Costco has the SLAPP Organic Ginger & Turmeric Daily Booster Shots for $69.99 down from $99.99, just in time for your New Year’s health reset. “This product is fresh, strong and energizing. I started to feel sick and achy, and took my first G&T shot. It was a tough swallow but afterward I started to feel good,” one member shared.

Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Pacific Bold K-Cup Pod

The Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Pacific Bold K-Cup Pods are on sale for $38.99 down from $44.99, and shoppers love them. “Great tasting, bold flavor smooth going down. I could drink all day,” one fan said.

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder

The Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder ($53.99 down from $68.99) in Extreme Milk Chocolate is perfect for making delicious, healthy smoothies and protein shakes. “Absolutely love this protein powder. Really good price at Costco compared to anywhere else. Great taste and meets my needs,” one member wrote in the reviews.

Keurig K-Crema Single Serve Coffee Maker

Costco shoppers can get the Keurig K-Crema Single Serve Coffee Maker for $189.99 right now with Instant Savings. “Got this earlier this week and it makes a great coffee,” one happy shopper said. “I did the pressure button on the Kirkland pacific bold and the crema adds a great mouth feel to the coffee. And it’s surprisingly quiet vs older models I’ve used. I look forward to trying more coffee options on the crema setting!”

Orgain Micronized Creatine Monohydrate

Costco shoppers can get the Orgain Micronized Creatine Monohydrate for $16.99 down from $21.99. “This supplement is the best I’ve ever used in terms of ease of use, it has a powdery consistency and almost fully dissolves in water compared to all others I’ve tried which have been very gritty. It’s easy to take with water,” one member said.

Nestlé Coffee-mate

Fans of old-school coffee creamer can get the Nestlé Coffee-mate Powdered Creamer for $7.49 down from $9.99. “I have been using Coffee-mate for years. A nice, rich flavor and you don’t have to worry about it going bad,” one member shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dixie To Go 12 oz Insulated Paper Cups

Dixie To Go 12 oz Insulated Paper Cups (160) are $16.49 down from $19.99. “I love these cups because these are the only ones sold without lids, which is great for using in my office,” one shopper said of the disposable cups.

Henckels Tri-Ply Clad Stainless Steel 12-piece Cookware Set

The Henckels Tri-Ply Clad Stainless Steel 12-piece Cookware Set is on a great deal right now, for $174.99 down from $219.99. “Great cookware set! We recently bought an induction range and had to find a cookware set to use on it. The Henckels set is exactly what I wanted. Great performance, easy cleanup and looks good,” one Costco shopper shared in the reviews.

Cascade Platinum Plus Dishwasher Detergent ActionPacs

Cascade Platinum Plus Dishwasher Detergent ActionPacs are a must-have item on sale right now for $23.99 down from $28.99. “My dishes always come out clean despite having a terrible dishwasher haha!” one fan shared.

Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue

Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue is 30.39 down from $36.99 right now. “Charmin easily outdoes any other bath tissue…I’m 83 and no matter how tight the pennies have been, I would never use any other. My advice is to BUY IT, it’s worth every penny!” one shopper shared.

Mr. Hyde Signature Pre-Workout Multi-flavor with Creatine

Mr. Hyde Signature Pre-Workout Multi-flavor with Creatine is now $23.99 down from $31.99. “Solid combination of ingredients in good amounts and being able to have two flavors and make a third is nice. Great value as well,” one Costco member said.