These Costco deals are worth grabbing before they expire.

Christmas is over, but Costco isn’t done finding ways for members to save. There are lots of fantastic items that are still on sale through the end of the year, and if you aren’t shopping them, you are missing out on potential savings. From kitchen gadgets to protein-packed foods and collagen powders, there are so many deals to be had. Here are the 11 best Costco sales to grab before the end of the year.

Bosch 800 Series Fully Automatic Espresso, Coffee and Cold Brew Machine

If you have been waiting for a great deal on an espresso and coffee maker, run to Costco. The Bosch 800 Series Fully Automatic Espresso, Coffee and Cold Brew Machine is $500 off, $1,199.99, through the end of the year. It is a “great espresso machine for the masses,” says a shopper. “Great purchase! We’ve made about 100 drinks in the first month, and each one was delicious. The automatic milk system works flawlessly and really simplifies the making. Unit is easy to clean and doesn’t take up much more space than a regular coffee maker. Remember, the quality of the beans you use and your water quality make a tremendous difference in the finished product.”

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides

As part of the latest Member-Only Savings & Everyday Values booklet, valid from now through January 19, 2026, Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides are on major sale. The 1.5-pound container of unflavored, gluten-, dairy-, and soy-free collagen sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine is an additional $6 off, $23.99 with a three-item limit.

Mama Mancini’s Jumbo Beef Meatballs

Mama Mancini’s Jumbo Beef Meatballs are an easy source of protein in the deli section. The larger-than-life meatballs come in a delicious Italian sauce, and some say they taste just like grandmas. The 48-ounce box is currently $3.50 off in warehouses, just $10.50 per box.

A Henckels Knife Set

The Henckels Graphite 20-piece Block Knife Set is an essential upgrade for your kitchen, is $149.99 after $80 off. “This is a great set! Love that the handles are one piece with the blade. Easy to clean and got them on sale for a truly wonderful price. I hope the self sharpening feature works as well as they claim it does, if so I will be extremely happy,” writes a shopper.

Nurri Milkshake

Nurri Milkshake protein shakes are rated highly by shoppers, and they are currently on sale for $14.99 after $5 off. “These are my wife and I’s favorite tasting ready-to-drink protein shake. Ever since Fairlife went over $30 a case, these have made it into my cart at least once a month,” writes one shopper. “Vanilla tastes like melted low fat vanilla ice cream. The chocolate tastes like chocolate pudding with a different texture. There are rumors a strawberry flavor will be released after this year,” adds another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ajinomoto Japanese Style Pork & Chicken Gyoza

Dumpling lovers, don’t miss a great deal on Ajinomoto Japanese Style Pork & Chicken Gyoza, 50.9 oz, for $4 off. Shoppers are loving this new variety from the brand that makes the popular fried rice in the freezer section. “I highly recommend this ! So easy to make, no oil needed. But crispy as so juicy. I am going to stock up,” a shopper says.

Chobani 20g Protein Lowfat Greek Yogurt Variety Pack

If you want to amp of your protein intake, Costco is making it easy with the Chobani 20g Protein Lowfat Greek Yogurt Variety pack, 16/6.7 oz, priced at $11.99 after $6 off, with an 8-item limit.

Nutribullet Pro Plus

Nutribullet Pro Plus delivers 1200 Watts of power, features signature extraction technology, and includes a pulse control function for making dips and sauces, making it a great personal blender. Currently, get it online for $69.99, after $40 off, including shipping and handling.

Olipop 12 oz Prebiotics Soda Variety Pack

Costco has a sale on one of the most popular probiotic sodas now through January 4. Olipop 12 oz Prebiotics Soda Variety Pack is $39.99 after $15 off. “Taste great and a great deal thanks Costco please keep carrying Olipop,” writes a shopper.

Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Pacific Bold K-Cup Pod

As part of their new Members’ Only Savings, Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Pacific Bold K-Cup Pod, 120-count, is $8 off. “I have tried many different K-cup coffees. Pacific Bold is the best!! It has a deep, rich coffee flavor without the bitterness you sometimes get with dark roast coffee. And, it is less expensive than other brands or big store brands,” writes a shopper. “Delicious dark coffee, rich in flavor and aroma. A value for the money, getting 120 per box,” adds another.

Tyson Panko Breaded Chicken Breast Tenderloins

Tyson Panko Breaded Chicken Breast Tenderloins are an excellent protein source to keep in the freezer. The tenderloins are frozen but uncooked, made with white-meat chicken, and contain no preservatives. Take $5.50 off.