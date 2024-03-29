Three ingredients of a successful diet include discipline, wise food choices, and a solid selection of healthy items in your kitchen. Let's face it: You'll want to snack at some point in your dieting process, so it's smart to have some go-to options at your fingertips. Navigating the grocery store can feel overwhelming, and we're here to simplify the process. We spoke with Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and certified specialist in sports dietetics who sits on our Medical Expert Board, who reveals the #1 best Costco snack for weight loss.

What is the #1 best Costco snack for weight loss?

Goodson recommends a snack that's high in protein and fiber, low in calories, and perfect for your diet.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"My Costco pick is Fairlife Nutrition Shake + Veggies Made Great Keto Friendly Cinnamon Roll Muffin," Goodson shares. "This snack comes in at 240 calories, 35 grams of protein, and 5 grams of fiber! It can be beneficial for weight loss due to several reasons."