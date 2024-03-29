The #1 Best Costco Snack for Weight Loss
Three ingredients of a successful diet include discipline, wise food choices, and a solid selection of healthy items in your kitchen. Let's face it: You'll want to snack at some point in your dieting process, so it's smart to have some go-to options at your fingertips. Navigating the grocery store can feel overwhelming, and we're here to simplify the process. We spoke with Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and certified specialist in sports dietetics who sits on our Medical Expert Board, who reveals the #1 best Costco snack for weight loss.
What is the #1 best Costco snack for weight loss?
Goodson recommends a snack that's high in protein and fiber, low in calories, and perfect for your diet.
"My Costco pick is Fairlife Nutrition Shake + Veggies Made Great Keto Friendly Cinnamon Roll Muffin," Goodson shares. "This snack comes in at 240 calories, 35 grams of protein, and 5 grams of fiber! It can be beneficial for weight loss due to several reasons."
- This snack will leave you feeling full and satisfied because of the protein and fiber content. Goodson tells us, "When you consume a snack high in these nutrients, you're likely to feel satisfied and less inclined to overeat later on. This can help you control your overall calorie intake throughout the day, ultimately aiding weight loss."
- It helps control your blood sugar. Snacks that are high in both fiber and protein are helpful in stabilizing blood sugar levels. "Fiber slows down the absorption of sugars, preventing rapid spikes and crashes in blood glucose levels," explains Goodson. "This helps maintain energy levels and reduces cravings for unhealthy, high-calorie snacks between meals, which can contribute to weight loss by promoting better food choices."
- It preserves muscle. When you lose weight, you risk muscle loss. "Consuming adequate protein helps preserve lean muscle mass, which is important for maintaining a healthy metabolism and preventing weight regain in the long term," Goodson points out.
- It's dense in nutrients. Selecting fiber and protein-packed snacks ensures you're giving your body crucial nutrients. "These snacks are often nutrient-dense, providing vitamins, minerals, and other essential micronutrients that support overall health and well-being," says Goodson.
- It's portion-controlled. Many snacks that are less than 250 calories are usually portion-controlled, which is helpful when it comes to managing your calorie consumption. Goodson suggests, "By selecting snacks within this calorie range, you're less likely to consume excess calories, which is crucial for weight loss."