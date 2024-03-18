The #1 Best Breakfast Food To Buy at Costco for Weight Loss

Costco is arguably one of the most productive shopping experiences. Buying some of your favorite items in bulk and having such a great selection of, well, everything you can possibly need is always a win. When it comes to shopping for weight-loss meals, though, having a few things on your list in advance makes the process so much more seamless. We spoke with The Nutrition Twins®, Tammy Lakatos Shames, RD, CDN, CFT, and Lyssie Lakatos, RD, CDN, CFT, who sit on our Medical Expert Board, to find out the #1 best Costco breakfast food for weight loss.

What is the #1 best Costco breakfast food for weight loss?

The ideal breakfast for weight loss you can find at Costco is actually a combination of two items that the retailer offers. The marriage of the two makes a truly scrumptious breakfast for weight loss:

Mush Overnight Oats

The first player of this dynamic breakfast duo is Mush Overnight Oats, coming in at 200 to 210 calories, depending on the flavor you opt for. These overnight oats contain no added sugar, are non-GMO and gluten-free, and will feed your carb cravings while giving your muscles and brain the necessary fuel they need to kick off the day.

"You'll also get 4 to 5 grams of fiber and 5 to 6 grams of protein (depending on the flavor), which both will help to slow digestion and keep you satisfied, also stabilizing blood sugar so you don't get blood sugar dips that trigger more sugar cravings and cortisol (the belly fat hormone) surges," The Nutrition Twins explain.

There are three delightful flavors to choose from, including strawberry, blueberry, and vanilla bean.

Garden Lites Veggies Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittatas

The second part of this delicious weight-loss breakfast is Garden Lites Veggies Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittatas. They are so convenient to warm up and take with you when you're rushing out the door on busy mornings. Three of them will only cost you 210 calories and provide a whopping 15 grams of protein.

The Nutrition Twins tell us, "They're made with cage-free eggs and have peppers, onions, tomatoes, and spinach, so you can even get a little dose of veggies at breakfast, which is the hardest time to get it for most people. That means you'll also get antioxidants that fight against the inflammation that makes weight loss harder and weight gain easier."

What makes this breakfast combo perfect for weight loss?

This tasty combo is a weight-loss-friendly choice for more than a few reasons. "Preventing sugar highs and lows and providing gradual, sustained energy is the key to a satisfying weight-loss breakfast," The Nutrition Twins say. "This breakfast does that with just a little more than 400 calories, which is perfect for a satiating weight loss breakfast, which should fall between 350 to 500 calories."

When enjoyed together, these Costco items offer wholesome, fiber-filled carbs with zero added sugar and will give your body the nutrients it needs to start the day. "The goal is at least 20 to 30 grams of protein, and this breakfast hits the mark," The Nutrition Twins stress. "And if you're someone who prefers more, simply have an additional Garden Lite Frittata for a total of 470 calories and 26 grams of protein."