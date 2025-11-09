11 Best Costco Thanksgiving Foods at Great Prices This Week

Are you hosting Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving and not sure what to buy? Costco is here to help. The warehouse is filling up with everything you need to cook (or heat up!) a fantastic holiday dinner, from festive drinks to the big bird. And, a lot of items are even on sale. Here are the 11 best Costco Thanksgiving foods at great prices now.

A Thanksgiving Feast for 8

The Complete Gourmet Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner is a meal for eight, which includes 28 pounds of food. Pre-order before November 14th for delivery through November 21st for $199.99, after $70 off. You get so much gourmet food: 5 lbs. All Natural, ABF, Free Range, Amish farm-raised skin-on, netted Turkey Breast, a 3 lb. Tray of Mashed Potatoes, 24 oz. Turkey Gravy, 3 lbs. Tray of Mac and Cheese, 3 lbs. Tray of Sweet Corn, 3 lbs. Tray of Green Bean Casserole, 3 lbs. Tray of St. Claire Dressing/Stuffing, a 20 oz. Pack of Cranberry Relish, 12 Gourmet Dinner Rolls, 2 lbs. Whole Pumpkin Pie, and 2 lbs. Tray of Apple Cobbler. The turkey is pre-brined and ready to roast, while the sides are also ready to heat.

Or, a Pre-Cooked Meal in the Deli Section

Instagrammer Elliott Norris shared about another Thanksgiving meal option at Costco in the deli section. “I’d say it’s worth it,” he says in the clip. He shows off the meal for eight, which costs just $42. “In my opinion this is a really, really good deal,” he says. It comes with a “huge piece of turkey that’s seasoned with stuffing at the bottom,” green beans with butter, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, and gravy at the bottom. “Pretty good for a quick and cheap Friendsgiving. Love this idea,” a follower commented.

Poppi Soda

Do you want to serve your guests a festive, non-alcoholic drink? Pick up a 15-pack of Poppi Soda, Cranberry Fizz. The probiotic soda contains 4% juice and good bacteria for your gut. Each can is just 25 calories.

Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie

Don’t forget to pick up a Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie. It “is BACK at Costco! A classic fall favorite…and STILL an incredible deal at Costco! 🍂 Only $5.99 for 3.6lbs! #costco #pumpkinpie #dessert,” Costco Buys wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

And, Pumpkin Cheesecake

One of Costco’s most beloved cheesecakes is back. “Pumpkin cheesecake from the Costco bakery!” Costco Hot Finds wrote. “Omg omg omg yes I need 🤤,” commented one person. “Omg 🤤 I’m requesting this instead of a cake for my bday in a couple weeks. Ha,” added another.

A Charcuterie Kit

Costco Buys shared about the Charcuterie Kit at Costco! “Hosting just got WAY easier with this ready-to-serve board 😍 It has meats, cheeses, olives — literally everything you need to impress guests without any effort. Grab it for $24.99!” a shopper write.

Kirkland Signature Whole Smoked Turkey

If you prefer smoked turkey over regular turkey, pick up a Kirkland Signature Whole Smoked Turkey. “Smoked for 4 to 6 Hours,” writes Costco. It is gluten-free, fully cooked, and is ready to heat.

Stove Top Stuffing Mix for Turkey

Stuffing is my favorite holiday side dish. Pick up a six-pack of Stove Top Stuffing Mix for Turkey. If you prefer a healthier stuffing, get Mrs. Cubbinson’s Multi-Grain Stuffing, 10 oz, 4-count.

Kevin’s Turkey Gravy

If you don’t feel like making gravy, pick up a box of Kevin’s Turkey Gravy, 48 oz. The roasted turkey broth is slowly simmered with diced turkey breast, garlic, and thyme. And the turkey is raised without antibiotics and is certified gluten-free.

Stonemill Kitchen Organic Cranberry Sauce

And, you can also buy gourmet cranberry sauce. Stonemill Kitchen Organic Cranberry Sauce, 36 oz, is made using whole USDA organic cranberries. There is no added MSG.

Harvest Garden Fresh Cut Floral Cornucopia

The Harvest Garden Fresh Cut Floral Cornucopia is the perfect centerpiece for your table. It comes with 20-stems for $62.99. It’s “fresh & beautiful,” writes a shopper. “Ordered this cornucopia last year also & I removed & poked in new flowers all the way to Thanksgiving ! It a gorgeous fall arrangement on my kitchen counter. . Paving the way to the start of the holiday season!” Another adds it is a “fall beauty,” in a review. “So impressed with Costco floral arrangements & this one was a hit.”