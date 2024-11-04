25 Best-Ever Thanksgiving Recipes

Thanksgiving is the ultimate food holiday, and we're here to share the best Thanksgiving recipes to make your celebration truly special. From the perfect roasted turkey to sensational sides and fall-themed desserts, these memorable, mouthwatering dishes will fill your home with the warm, inviting aromas of the season.

Whether you're hosting family and friends or keeping it cozy, these recipes are sure to make everyone feel right at home. Mix and match these dishes to create the Thanksgiving feast of your dreams. And for ideas on using up those leftovers, check out 12 Delicious Ways to Use Thanksgiving Leftovers.

Thanksgiving Mains Recipes

90-Minute Roasted Turkey

When you find yourself in a pinch, this is the turkey recipe you need. Because you crank your oven oven to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, it doesn't take much time—just make sure you use a 12 to 14-pound. While the turkey is in the oven, simmer those cranberries and make an orange-cranberry relish that pairs perfectly with turkey. Allow this recipe to serve as a reminder that you don't have to spend all day cooking the bird.

Get our recipe for a 90-Minute Roasted Turkey.

Bourbon-Glazed Ham with Peach Chutney

Don't want to cook turkey? Try ham instead! The honey-mustard-bourbon glaze on this ham is equal parts sweet and spicy.

Get our recipe for Bourbon-Glazed Ham with Peach Chutney.

Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast

If you aren't cooking for a crowd, opt for roasting just a turkey breast. We use a simple brine that keeps the turkey moist and flavorful and then coat it in a simple rub of garlic, rosemary, salt, and pepper for the perfect star of your Thanksgiving meal.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get our recipe for Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast.

Turkey Brine

Brining your turkey helps seasoning permeate, season, and tenderize the meat, resulting in the juiciest, most flavorful bird your family will ever have.

Get our recipe for Turkey Brine.

Thanksgiving Sides Recipes

Pumpkin-Potato Mash

This pumpkin-potato mash is a creative way to use up any leftover canned pumpkin. Not only is it a creative side dish, but you'll also reap the benefits of pumpkin: an added boost of fiber, free-radical-fighting antioxidant vitamin A, and immune-boosting vitamin C.

Get our recipe for Pumpkin-Potato Mash.

Cranberry Orange Relish

What pairs perfectly with your turkey? This cranberry orange relish! While it really is amazing with a Thanksgiving bird, it's so good, there's a chance your guests might just end up eating it with a spoon and nothing else.

Get our recipe for Cranberry Orange Relish.

Apple-Sausage Stuffing

Skip the boxed stuffing and never look back. This stuffing, which is baked on its own, is made with sausage, tart Granny Smith apples, and fresh sage. Cranberries add a nice touch for Thanksgiving.

Get our recipe for Apple-Sausage Stuffing.

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes are a staple Thanksgiving recipe. You can customize the creamy side dish however you like, whether you add garlic, freshly chopped chives, bacon, sautéed spinach, roasted onions, or green peppers. The possibilities are endless!

Get our recipe for Garlic Mashed Potatoes.

Homemade Gravy

You simply can't have a Thanksgiving meal without its go-to sidekick: gravy. And while it's meant to be slathered over turkey, we wouldn't blame you for pouring this stuff over everything you eat!

Get our recipe for Homemade Gravy.

Green Bean Casserole

Our green bean casserole honors the classic recipe you most likely know and love already, but we swap in fresh ingredients to create a dish with more texture and flavor than the original soup label recipe.

Get our recipe for Green Bean Casserole.

Brussels Sprouts With Bacon and Almonds

This five-ingredient recipe is sure to turn even the most reluctant Brussels sprout eaters into fans. With smoky bacon, vibrant red pepper, and crunchy almonds, this flavorful side dish will be the star of any meal.

Get our recipe for Brussels Sprouts With Bacon and Almonds.

Spicy Mashed Sweet Potatoes

If you're a sweet potato fan but aren't up for the hassle of making a casserole this year, this easy mashed sweet potato recipe is the ideal substitute.

Get our recipe for Spicy Mashed Sweet Potatoes.

Bacon and Feta Brussels Sprouts

Brussels sprouts become anything but ordinary with the addition of bacon and cheese. You'll be excited to dig into this Thanksgiving recipe with this tasty twist!

Get our recipe for Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Feta.

Mixed Green Salad and Pumpkin Vinaigrette

Add a unique twist to your Thanksgiving salad with a homemade pumpkin vinaigrette that combines canned pumpkin, maple syrup, and vinegar for a sweet-savory finish. Paired with greens like spinach and baby kale, it's a flavor-packed addition your guests will rave about!

Get our recipe for Mixed Green Salad and Pumpkin Vinaigrette.

Macaroni and Cheese

Trust us—everyone's secretly hoping for this cheesy comfort food on the Thanksgiving table. The secret to this sharp cheddar mac and cheese is Greek yogurt, which makes the sauce extra creamy.

Get our recipe for Mac and Cheese.

Yukon Gold & Sweet Potato Gratin

Meet your new favorite Thanksgiving side dish: a four-layer gratin that brings together Yukon gold and sweet potatoes with the rich flavor of Gruyère cheese. It's easy to prepare but needs about 40 minutes in the oven for that perfect, creamy texture.

Get our recipe for Yukon Gold & Sweet Potato Gratin.

Rosemary Butternut Squash Soup

Whether served as a cup alongside dinner or a bowl before the meal, this rosemary butternut squash soup is a delicious way to savor the season's healthiest vegetables.

Get our recipe for Rosemary Butternut Squash Soup.

Honey Roasted Carrots

These roasted carrots add the perfect sweet touch to your Thanksgiving meal. A touch of thyme adds a fresh, herbal note to this classic Thanksgiving side.

Get our recipe for Honey Roasted Carrots.

Roasted Squash

Not in the mood for potatoes this year? Try diced and roasted butternut squash for a tasty, starchy side instead!

Get our recipe for Roasted Squash.

Thanksgiving Dessert Recipes

Apple Pie with Crunch Topping

If you're craving a classic, this apple pie recipe is your new go-to. With a crunchy topping that gives it an apple crisp vibe, it's a delicious twist on tradition. One slice with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and you'll be in pie heaven!

Get our recipe for Apple Pie with Crunch Topping.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

This creamy, decadent pumpkin cheesecake gets a lighter twist with Greek yogurt, reducing the sugar and fat without sacrificing flavor. Make it a day ahead to give it plenty of time to chill to perfection in the fridge.

Get our recipe for Pumpkin Cheesecake.

Low-Calorie Tiramisu

Grab the espresso and serve this Low-Calorie Tiramisu to end the night on a sweet note. Easier to make than the classic version, this recipe is perfect for hosts looking to save time without compromising on flavor.

Get our recipe for Tiramisu.

Apple Crumble

Pumpkin and pecan may be staple Thanksgiving recipes, but this apple dessert deserves a spot on the table too. Tart Granny Smith apples, baked with cinnamon and nutmeg, are topped with a delicious crumble.

Get our recipe for a Healthy Apple Crumble.

Pumpkin Bars

These pumpkin bars are essentially individual servings of pumpkin pie, but better. With a filling made from pumpkin puree, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and ground ginger, these bars have all the creamy, spice-filled taste of pumpkin pie. But the bottom "crust" is made from almond flour and butter, making it appropriate for keto followers and other low-carb recipe seekers.

Get our recipe for Pumpkin Bars.

Thanksgiving Leftover Recipe

Turkey Gobbler Sandwich

Strewn with cranberry sauce, creamy avocado, and a bit of crispy bacon, this is the ultimate Thanksgiving leftovers turkey sandwich.

Get our recipe for Turkey Gobbler Sandwich.