There are some items that Costco always has in stock – toilet paper, rotisserie chicken, organic milk, and gas at the pump. Also, new items are constantly arriving at the warehouse and on the Costco website. This week, there are so many exciting items, ranging from a functional yet chic sectional sleeper sofa to gourmet, name-brand cookware and even gift cards to one of your favorite steakhouses. Here are the 11 best Costco items in the “What’s New” section.

Coddle Luke Sleeper Sectional

I am obsessed with Coddle sofas, living room furniture designed for functional living that is actually super chic and stylish. Costco just got in the Coddle Luke, a game-changing piece of furniture that will transform your living space into a guest room. The sectional boasts so many great features, including extra storage under the reversible chaise and two power outlets with USB and USB-C outlets. But the most remarkable thing about the couch is the pull-out sleeper under the loveseat. My kids are just as obsessed with this sofa as I am and can’t stop talking about its comfort. I am shocked that it is only $1,299.99 including shipping, handling, and even setup. A bonus? It qualifies for Costco Next “buy more, save more.”

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush

In need of two new electric toothbrushes? This two-pack of Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric Rechargeable Toothbrushes is $279.99, perfect for a couple. “My husband and I absolutely love these Sonicare toothbrushes! The white mode has made my teeth incredibly white and feel super clean. Totally worth the money — you won’t regret getting these!” writes one shopper.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RELATED: 14 Costco Items Longtime Shoppers Say Are Must-Buys for New Members



Outback Steakhouse Gift Cards

Costco is the best place to buy gift cards for everything, including your favorite restaurants. Outback Steakhouse Two Restaurant $50 E-Gift Cards ($100 Value) is just $79.99, 20% less than anywhere else. Order your favorite dishes, including Alice Springs Chicken, steak, or a Bloomin’ Onion.

Faux 8′ Quince Tree

Costco is my resource for plants, indoor, outdoor, and even faux. Nobody will be able to tell this Faux 8′ Quince Tree isn’t real. The large, lifelike plant just arrived on the website for $239.99 and includes a gorgeous planter.

Summit by Aura – 15″ Digital Picture Frame

Aura digital frames are my favorite. Costco just got in the Summit by Aura a 15″ Digital Picture Frame that can be mounted on the wall or displayed on the shelf. It’s super easy to use with the Aura app and you can share photos with other family members who also have a frame. Get it for $249.99.

RELATED: 7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without



Hubba Bubba Bubble Gum Tape

Over in the candy/gum aisle, a favorite treat just arrived. This Hubba Bubba Bubble Gum Tape, Variety Pack, 2 oz, 12-count is just $14.49 and comes with two packs of Sour Blue Raspberry, two Tangy Tropical, and eight Awesome Original.

KitchenAid Hard-Anodized Ceramic Induction Cookware Set, 11-piece

Costco is also a great resource for affordable but high-quality cookware. Just in, this 11-piece set of KitchenAid Hard-Anodized Ceramic Induction Cookware for $259.99, available in white, black, or blue. It comes with a 1.5-quart saucepan with lid, 3-quart saucepan with lid, 6-quart stockpot with lid, 5-quart sauté pan with lid, 8.25-inch frying pan, 10-inch frying pan, and a12.25-inch frying pan.

Oats Overnight VP, 20g Protein Shake, Blueberry Donut & Strawberries & Cream

If you don’t have time to make your own overnight oats, this 14-pack of Oats Overnight VP, 20g Protein Shake, Blueberry Donut & Strawberries & Cream is the next best thing. For $36.99 you get 7 packs of Glazed Blueberry Donut and 7 Strawberries & Cream, each with 20 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber. It also includes a shaker bottle.

Miso Black Cod

Cook gourmet with 10 pounds of Miso Black Cod 7oz. The box comes with 20-25 pieces of fish, that will transform your meal into a fine dining experience. The box is $70 off right now, $219.99.

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier

Costco just got a new Sugar Free Raspberry Lemonade flavor of Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier. The 30 sticks come in a resealable pouch for $32.99.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Staub 7-Quart Cast Iron Braise and Grill

Upgrade your cooking technique with Staub 7-Quart Cast Iron Braise and Grill for $249.99. “I love this pot. It’s my second Staub and I use them both all of the time. I have had great success baking bread, braising meat, making stews and soups and pot pies in this pot. It is my favorite dish to reach for. The grill pan works well for chicken when I don’t want to use the grill on the deck, but I haven’t mastered how to cook chicken without having it stick a little, so it’s a pain to clean the grill pan. But I’m okay with that, because the cooking performance is worth it. If you actually like to cook and are on the fence, go for it. You will love it,” one person says.