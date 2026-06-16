5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Country Suppers, According to Diners

Enjoy comfort food classics with these top diner-approved down-home dinners.

A good country supper should be simple and rustic with fresh ingredients, with a strong focus on comfort food classics. This savory dish usually includes one protein, multiple vegetables, and some sort of starch, resulting in a delicious meal loaded with rich flavors and textures. From chicken and dumplings to meatloaf, chicken-fried steak to ham dinners and more, these menu items are always delicious. If you want a good old fashioned country supper for a nourishing weeknight dinner, here are five restaurants where diners rave about the down-home dinners.

Lizard’s Thicket

Diners at Lizard’s Thicket can enjoy delicious country suppers, like baked chicken with cornbread dressing. “I had the baked chicken, rice and gravy, cornbread dressing and collard greens. The baked chicken (white meat) was seasoned well, cornbread dressing with gravy is like mom’s on Thanksgiving Day,” one diner raved. “I had so much food I had to take some home.”

Black-Eyed Pea

Diners at the Black-Eyed Pea restaurant chain love the comfort food country classics, like the Chicken & Dumplings special on Thursday nights, and the Wednesday night Deep Dish Chicken Pot Pie. “Try their chicken pot pie on Wednesdays, or their sliced turkey dinner, just like Thanksgiving!” one fan said.

Black Bear Diner

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Black Bear Diner has delicious country supper options like the Slow-Cooked Pot Roast and Chicken-Fried Steak. “I got the Chicken Fried Steak Bigfoot and it came with soup or salad, cornbread muffin and 2 sides of my choice!! I couldn’t finish it,” one guest shared.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans has several quintessential country supper dishes, like the Hickory-Smoked Ham Steaks served with mashed potatoes, gravy and green beans, or the Turkey & Dressing plate. “The entrees were hot and tasty. I told my wife I’d go back for the green beans with ham alone!” one diner said.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel has endless variations of country suppers on the menu, like the Chicken & Rice plate or The Best Classic Meatloaf. “LOVE THIS PLACE! Got the meatloaf with three sides, so much food I couldn’t even finish it. They always give great portions, food always tastes good and I loveeee me some good leftovers,” one fan said.