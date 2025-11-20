4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Crab Cakes, According to Chefs

Crab cakes are a delicate balance of sweet, tender crab meat, subtle seasoning, and just the right amount of crisp on the outside. People love them for their taste, soft inside and crispy exterior. They’re indulgent yet approachable, versatile enough for any meal, and just plain satisfying. Crab cakes are seafood comfort food at its finest. While many assume the best versions are only found at seaside bistros, chefs say several national restaurant chains are serving crab cakes that truly impress. Eat This, Not That! Asked culinary pros to reveal their go-to spots for crab cakes and here are the top four places, according to chefs we turned to.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille has a decadent lobster and crab cake with lemon basil aioli that is a must-try, according to Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “The Capital Grille stands out to me because they get their crab cakes just right,” he says. “They’re packed with real crab and lobster, lightly seasoned, and seared to a golden crust without being greasy.” He adds, “You can actually taste the sweetness of the crab; that’s what makes them perfectly balanced. From a chef’s perspective, it’s all about the correct proportions: flavor, texture, and letting the main ingredient shine.”

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

The Jumbo Lump crab cake at Eddie V’s Prime Seafood is a signature item that diners can’t get enough of. It’s also one of Chef Dennis’ favorites. “Eddie V really handles and cooks the crab like it deserves,” he says. “The cakes are meaty, tender, and cooked so the outside has a light crisp while the inside stays soft. They don’t overload it with breadcrumbs or fillers, so every bite tastes like crab first, with just enough seasoning to enhance it.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Houston’s

Houston’s has crab cakes that wow! Made from large pieces of lump crab meat and very little filler, they’re a highly popular menu staple that Chef Shelley, personal chef and CEO/founder of The Personal Chef Business Academy enjoys. “They have the best crab cakes, hands down,” she says. “They’re made with pure crab—no filler, no breadcrumbs, no vegetables—and only served when crab is actually in season. That kind of restraint and respect for the ingredient is what makes them exceptional.”

Dukes

If you’re in the Seattle area, dining at Duke’s is a must, says Rachel Kirk, recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com. “They serve a crab ‘un-cake’ with Dungeness crab–it’s called a crab ‘un-cake’ because it uses a higher crab to filler ratio,” he explains. “There is actually a whole story to how Dukes came up with their crab cake, along with the recipe! They use fresh herbs which really makes their crab cakes so fresh tasting.”

What Makes a Worthy Crab Cake

Crab cakes are delicious when done right and there are two things to look for when ordering them, according to Chef Dennis–the balance of flavor and texture. “A crab cake shouldn’t need a ton of extras to taste amazing,” he says. It should have a delicate, fresh flavor every time.” He adds, “The texture is key, not too dense, not greasy, and the crab is the star. That focus on quality and simplicity is what makes a chain crab cake feel restaurant-quality.”