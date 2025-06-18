There’s a reason (well, a few) why Cracker Barrel has been one of the most popular chains in the country for over 50 years. Not only is the country store filled with numerous fun knick-knacks and treats, but the country-style food served in generous portions is also delicious. If you have never been or don’t have a lot of experience ordering off the menu, we have got you covered. Here are the 7 best Cracker Barrel orders, according to regulars.

Grilled Chicken Tenders with Hashbrown Casserole

One retail employee made an expert recommendation that is a little surprising. “Grilled chicken tenders are always good,” they wrote. However, you have to counterbalance the clean protein with one of the restaurant’s trademark items. “With hashbrown casserole as a side,” they said. Another added: “I heard hash brown casserole was the move! Would have never thought to try grilled chicken tenders! Now added to the list!”

Country Fried Steak with Green Beans

Cracker Barrel veggies are basically the equivalent of, well, veggie crack. “The greenbeans are just soo good,” writes one devoted diner. According to the menu, the green beans are “slow simmered with a hint of pork seasoning.” As for an entree, the same poster recommends an old favorite at CB. ” I also love a good country fried steak,” they said.

Chicken n Dumplins

Another homestyle meal that is wildly popular at Cracker Barrel. “As a server, I ring in the chicken and dumplings quite a few times a shift,” one employee confirmed. The meal is so good, there are lots of copycat recipes all over the internet.

Pot Roast

You also can’t go wrong with Pot Roast. “Pot roast is delish, super tender,” one regular suggested. “I agree,” added another. The meal consists of slow-braised rib roast with carrots, onions, celery and homestyle beef gravy and is served with a choice of two Country Sides and Buttermilk biscuits.

Hashbrown Casserole Shepherds Pie

Another Redditor recommends getting the Hashbrown Casserole Shepherds Pie “if it’s not sunday” and pot roast isn’t available. “It’s just the pot roast with some stuff added!” someone said. “I had that recently and was surprised when I saw the meat in it was large chunks. Definitely not what I expected,” one added.

Catfish

The catfish is a must-order at Cracker Barrel. “This one’s risky cause not everyone will love it, but my personal fave is the grilled catfish, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, and hash brown casserole, and ask for sourdough grilled,” writes one Redditor. “I take the tartar sauce and some of the mash, put it on the slice of sourdough and put a filet right on top.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pancakes

If you happen to be craving breakfast food, don’t sleep on the pancakes at Cracker Barrel. “Their pancakes give me a sense of sentimental nostalgia about my grandmother and it’s the best comfort food when I don’t want a lot to eat,” one diner says. “Best looking pancakes ive ever seen,” another added.