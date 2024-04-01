6 Best Creatine Supplements, According to Trainers

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

What exactly is a creatine supplement and why would you take it? For those who aren't already in the know, creatine is something your body naturally produces to support muscle contraction. Gym-goers and athletes may work creatine supplements into their routine for extra strength. We spoke with certified personal trainers who reveal the six best creatine supplements they highly recommend and have even tried out themselves!

"Creatine is one of a relatively short list of supplements that has substantially proven performance benefits," explains Tyler Read, BSc, CPT, the founder of PTPioneer.com and a personal trainer who has been involved in the health and fitness world for the past 15 years. "Creatine monohydrate in particular is the most studied form of creatine and can help improve performance on short duration, high-intensity strength, and explosive movements. Because of this, it can allow you to lift more weight on a lot of your workout sets, which can in turn lead to more rapid gains in long-term strength and muscle growth."

Trainers have nothing but good things to say about creatine supplements. Anthony J. Yeung, CSCS, the founder of GroomBuilder.com, explains, "For people looking for an extra boost with strength, power, and muscular endurance, a creatine supplement can help. Your body naturally creates and stores creatine in your muscles and it gives you energy during intense exercise. But because your body only has limited amounts, a supplement can give you even more energy for better strength, speed, and power. It can even help with recovery, injury prevention, and brain performance, too."

Now, let's get into the best creatine supplements you may want to consider to complement your own gym routine. Read on to learn all about them, and when you're finished, don't miss these 8 Tips for Boosting Muscle Growth After 50, According to a Trainer.

Nutricost Creatine Monohydrate Micronized Powder

Jarrod Nobbe, CSCS, a USAW national coach, sports performance coach, and personal trainer, recommends checking out Nutricost Creatine Monohydrate Micronized Powder. According to Nobbe, this dietary supplement is effective and simple, friendly on your wallet, tasteless, and seamless to mix with your favorite beverage. Nobbe says, "I mix mine with orange juice for that sugar spike."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

People Swear by the 'Drunken Monkey' Exercise for Better Sleep: 'You'll Sleep Better, I Promise'

Optimum Nutrition Micronized Creatine Monohydrate Powder

Another one of Nobbe's favorites is Optimum Nutrition Micronized Creatine Monohydrate Powder. This creatine supplement is also easy and effective to use, as well as affordable. Its micronized yielding lends itself for better absorption into your go-to workout drink.

Legion Recharge Post-Workout

According to the brand's website, Legion Recharge Post-Workout increases muscle growth and recovery, is easy to digest, and is 100% natural. In addition, the supplement features no artificial flavoring, sweeteners, or food dyes. It comes in a bunch of flavors, including watermelon, strawberry lemonade, blue raspberry, and more.

Nobbe is a fan of this supplement because it's supported by clinical research and you "get a little bit of everything needed for muscle recovery at clinical doses."

People Swear by the 'Drunken Monkey' Exercise for Better Sleep: 'You'll Sleep Better, I Promise'

Bulk Supplements Creatine Monohydrate (Micronized)

This micronized creatine monohydrate powder is an excellent buy, recommended by Nobbe, to add to your workout shakes. If you're not a major fan of powders and whipping up shakes, this product is also available in capsule form.

Read is also a fan of Bulk Supplements Creatine Monohydrate (Micronized), telling us, "Bulk supplements is a no-nonsense website that sells straightforward supplements without a ton of extra branding. Their creatine monohydrate supplement is much more affordable than many other options on the market. With that said, because it is pure powder, it does not have flavoring and other elements that are common with more hyped-up supplements. This may be an upside or a downside depending on your personal preference."

10 Functional Strength Exercises To Boost Mobility as You Age

Klean Athlete Creatine

Klean Athlete Creatine is another recommendation from Read that he's tried. He shares, "It's a little more expensive than Bulk Supplements, but for whatever reason, seemed to dissolve slightly better when mixed with water or juice. Klean Athlete is also a pretty reputable brand in the supplement industry."

I Tried 3 Pairs of Brooks Running Shoes & One Beats the Rest by a Mile

Thorne

Another brand that Read swears by? Thorne. He tells us, "[It] has a reputation for very clean and pure supplements. Their creatine is going to be the most expensive, and some of that is just the brand name, however, they still offer an excellent product if you are looking for a 'higher end' option."