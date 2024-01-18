5 Supplements a 69-Year-Old Trainer Takes To Feel Half Her Age

Looking and feeling half our age is a mission many of us strive to achieve as we grow older—and for good reason. Staying active, keeping your mind busy, and following just the right healthy diet habits are key to maintaining the independent lifestyle you love most as you enter your 40s, 50s, 60s, and beyond. When it comes to diet, we chatted with a 69-year-old fitness trainer, Liz Hilliard, the owner and creator of the Hilliard Studio Method, who reveals the supplements she takes to feel half her age.

"I would love to say that I'm able to get all my vitamins and minerals from my healthy, whole food diet, but unfortunately, even without eating overly processed food as I age, I need an extra boost of these five supplements," Hilliard tells us.

If you're curious about adding new supplements to your regimen, keep reading to get all the inspiration from Hilliard. And when you're finished, be sure to check out these 12 Essential Rules To Get Back Into Shape After a Long Break.

Glutathione

"I start my day every morning with a master antioxidant Glutathione with CoQ10 and PQQ, which are powerful antioxidants that I take in liquid form that can be absorbed more quickly into my body," Hilliard explains.

Glutathione is a naturally occurring, crucial antioxidant in your body that helps fight against free radicals. Free radicals are molecules that can harm cells in your body, WebMD reports. The amount of glutathione in your body declines as you age, which is why Hilliard takes it in supplement form. "This important antioxidant not only supports energy production in cells but is also important to my cardiovascular health," Hilliard adds.

Vitamin C

Next up on the supplement front is vitamin C. Hilliard enjoys 1,000 mg of vitamin C with her refreshing, protein-packed HSM smoothie each morning. "Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps neutralize harmful free radicals in the body while playing an important role in keeping my immune system strong," she explains.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Magnesium

Magnesium is an excellent supplement to take for a multitude of reasons, and Hilliard swears by it. According to research, magnesium supplements can promote relaxation, better sleep, and improved bone health. They can also alleviate feelings of depression.

"I take magnesium every day which not only helps with muscle function and bone health but has also been studied in relation to brain health and cognitive function," Hilliard says. "I ask a lot of my body with my strength training workout at Hilliard Studio Method and busy lifestyle. I take magnesium glycinate in the evening which helps me relax and aids in my falling and staying asleep along with other pre-bedtime practices that help calm my brain and body to gear down for sleep."

Vitamin D

Hilliard says taking a vitamin D supplement daily "is a must," as it aids in absorbing calcium in her diet to promote good bone health. "It also boosts my immune system to help fight off common colds and sickness," Hilliard explains. "It's thought that Vitamin D might have an impact on our mood and mental health as well, and that's enough reason for me!"

Probiotics

Last but not least, Hilliard takes a probiotic before heading to sleep at night. "As I have aged my digestion has naturally slowed down, but with a healthy, whole-food diet rich in fiber coupled with a probiotic, my body has continued to function on all cylinders by keeping my gut healthy and happy."