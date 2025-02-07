7 Costco Deals Shoppers Say Are the Best in This Month's Member Savings

Want in on an easy money-saving hack at Costco? Every month, the warehouse drops some major members-only savings, some available only online and others in their stores as well. The limited-time offers slash prices of everything from food and paper goods to big-screen TVs and diamond engagement rings. Eat This, Not That! scoured the February coupon book so you don't have to, bringing you 7 of the best Costco deals that shoppers swear by this month.

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer

Many of the beloved grocery items sold in Costco warehouses, ranging from chicken nuggets and french fries to dumplings and spring rolls, can be easily tossed in an air fryer. This month, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer is $30 off, bringing down the price to $129.99.

Uber Gift Cards

I love buying gift cards when they go on sale at Costco. Not only do they make effortless but much-appreciated gifts, but offer an excellent opportunity to save money in places where you wouldn't expect to. This month get $100 work of Uber Gift Cards – which can be used to order food on Uber Eats – for just $75.

LG Televisions

The weeks leading up to the Super Bowl are a great time to splurge on a big-screen television. Until February 9, LG TVs are majorly marked down at Costco. Take, for example, this 65-inch LG OLED model. Not only is it promo-priced at $2,399 including delivery, but you will also save an additional $200 at checkout.

Augason Farms 30-Day Emergency Food Supply

Whether you identify as a survivalist or simply like to keep food on hand just in case, Costco is a great place to shop for emergency food supplies. Augason Farms 30-Day Emergency Food Supply is $30 off this month, bringing the total down to $89.99 including delivery for a month's worth of eats.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Giordano's Chicgo Frozen Deep Dish Pizza 3-Pack

Chicago-style Pizza lovers rejoice! The Windy City favorite Giordano's Chicago Frozen Deep Dish Pizza is currently on sale. Get a three-pack of 10-inch frozen pizzas delivered for $20 off – just $69.99 or $23 bucks a pie.

Pressed Juicery Bundle

If you are on a health kick or just enjoy fresh juice, this Pressed Juicer Bundle ($49.99 after the manufacturer's savings) is a great deal. It comes with a variety of nine juices and nine shots. Considering their juices generally retail for about $7 each and shots for $4, you get lots of free nutrients with this bundle.

Valentine's Day Teddy Bear Tote

Still on the hunt for your Valentine? Costco offers many great gift options for the holiday of love, including this Valentine's Day Teddy Bear Tote ($39.99), currently $10 off. It has an adorable plush bear and many edible treats, including Russell Stover Strawberry Crèmes in Milk Chocolate, Baker Brothers Chocolate Brownies, Lille Chocolate Cookie Thins, and Tom Clark Caramel Popcorn.