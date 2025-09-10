Every chain restaurant in the country has some type of chocolate dessert on the menu. However, not all of the calorically dense desserts are worth ordering. From molten chocolate cakes served hot and cookie skillets à la mode to cold cakes and even a chocolate lasagne, you need to try some deliciously unique chocolate desserts ASAP. Here are 7 restaurant chains known for the best chocolate desserts.

LongHorn Steakhouse

I am a sucker for molten chocolate cake, and LongHorn Steakhouse has one of the best. “Rich, dark chocolate cake with a warm, molten fudge center,” reads the menu description of the wildly popular item finished with chocolate and caramel sauce. “I prefer Longhorn,” writes one diner, citing that “its BIGGER” than most others. “My nephews want molten lava cake once in a while and we drop by Longhorn for it.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fogo de Chao

It can be challenging to make it to dessert after eating heaps of meat and delicious sides at Fogo de Chao. If you still have room for dessert, don’t sleep on the Brazilian steakhouses’ Molten Chocolate Cake. Served warm with a gooey, chocolate fudge center with vanilla ice cream and rich chocolate ganache, it’s so good you won’t regret the extra calories.

Domino’s

Crispy on the outside with warm, gooey centers that taste homemade, Domino’s Chocolate Lava Crunch Cakes are a best-kept secret at the pizza joint. They are basically a drug, per diners. “Do yourself a favor and order 2. Save the second box for later. Eat them cold. Get some vanilla ice cream. Have some fun. They are the best lava cakes ever,” one writes. The cakes are baked in the Domino’s pizza and are “firm yet moist.”

Outback Steakhouse

The Chocolate Tower at Outback Steakhouse is legendary and decadent. The six-layer cake is a little pricy, but big enough to feed the entire table. Enjoy layers of chocolate cake and frosting topped with whipped cream, raspberry sauce, and ice cream. Some people recommend bringing it home and feasting on a slice for days.

Fireside at Great Wolf Lodge

If you want good chocolate desserts, head to a kid-centric restaurant. I consider Fireside at Great Wolf Lodge a chain, since there are 28 resorts, most with the family-friendly sit-down spot. I recently stayed at the Poconos location with my kids, and was impressed by the dessert menu, clearly catering to younger taste buds. Many chocolate offerings exist, starting with Lodge S’mores: “rich chocolate sauce, toasted marshmallows, strawberries, graham crackers, double fudge brownies, pound cake.” Next up, a Warm Cookie Skillet, topped with M&M’s, chocolate & caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream, and fresh whipped cream. There’s also a Chocolate Lava Cake with fresh whipped cream that can also be served à la mode, and an upcoming offering for Halloween, Worms in the Graveyard, and a brownie sundae topped with a snowman-shaped mound of ice cream covered in coconut.

Cheesecake Factory

Over at Cheescake Factory, some desserts that don’t involve cheese are equally spectacular as the chain’s trademark dish. Linda’s fudge cake is simple but incredibly rich: Layers of rich chocolate cake glued together with dense chocolate frosting and finished with tons of chocolate chips on the side.

Olive Garden

Leave it to Olive Garden to invent a dessert inspired by a popular Italian dish. Diners dream about the Chocolate Lasagna, $9.29 a slice. It consists of “decadent layers of chocolate cake, creamy chocolate mousse, and a delicate layer of crushed wafers,” topped with chocolate sauce. “So delicious I could rave about it for 30 minutes,” writes a Redditor about the 980-calorie dessert.