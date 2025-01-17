7 Fast-Food Breakfast Sandwiches That Chefs Actually Eat

When it comes to classic American comfort foods, from pumpkin pie to barbecue, chefs are just like us. As seasoned taste-makers, their restaurant recommendations go a long way, even when said restaurants are fast-food chains that we all know and love (or love/hate). In the past, we've polled chefs on their favorite fast-food burgers and fried chicken, but for the early risers, it's time we turned our attention to a morning must: the almighty fast-food breakfast sandwich.

The morning meal period has done booming business for fast-food chains in recent years, with brands like Burger King and Panera Bread beefing up their menu options substantially of late. Whereas once, the fast-food breakfast sandwich was more of a specialty item, nowadays it's practically omnipresent. And with so many sandwiches to choose from, at so many chains, we once again tapped the industry experts to lead us to the light. From a McClassic to chicken biscuits aplenty, these are TK fast-food breakfast sandwiches that chefs actually eat.

McDonald's Egg McMuffin

If ever there was a fast-food chain synonymous with breakfast sandwiches, it's McDonald's. Home of the one and only McMuffin, it's a sandwich that has practically set the template for breakfast on-the-go, and in this case, inspired the most endorsements from chefs across the country. Such as Brian Cartenuto, chef/owner of Bird Dog in New York City, who cites the Egg McMuffin as one of his all-time favorite breakfast sandwiches: "The breakfast at McDonald's is a safe place for me and a special treat," he says. "When I have time from dropping off my daughter at school, I can walk by and pop in if I have a few extra minutes for this perfectly circle breakfast!"

Sophina Uong agrees. The chef/co-owner at Mister Mao in New Orleans, she calls the McMuffin her "number one airport hangover cure," with sausage, a hashbrown in the middle, and "at least two ketchup packets."

Another chef who raves about the McMuffin is Ben Robinson, executive pastry chef at Echelon Kitchen & Bar in Ann Arbor, Michigan. "McDonald's breakfast sandwiches hold a deep place in my heart," he says. "My love began when I would race to the restaurant on half days in high school, trying to get there before breakfast closed. Later, it became the go-to early morning hangover cure before work. Now that I'm older and (a little) more mature, I try to eat healthier, but I still crave those nostalgic meals." When he's not waxing nostalgic, Robinson also shouts out a local quick-service spot, Iggy's Eggies, which focuses its morning menu on "jammy eggs." Calling it "elevated simple food," Robinson says "they capture the comfort of the past and offer a reason not to skip breakfast."

And finally, Chris Curren — chef/owner of The Graceful Ordinary in St. Charles, Illinois —echoes those sentiments with another rave: "I'm not going to lie — I love the McDonald's Sausage McMuffin." Since he says he's not a fan of the eggs, he orders his without, and pairs it with a caramel frappe to wash it down. "It's like having a milkshake with your breakfast!"

Whataburger Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit

Another go-to for chef Cartenuto, and his "all-time favorite breakfast sandwich" is the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit from Whataburger. "The reason this is such a good little breakfast sandwich is that this is also offered late-night, starting at 10 p.m." he notes. "I can get this hot biscuit with fried chicken and gooey honey butter, and if I want to switch it up, I can change the biscuit to a jalapeño cheddar biscuit." He loves them so much that he even created his own version at Bird Dog. "We offer buttermilk biscuits and cheddar jalapeño biscuits daily, and offer the honey butter fried chicken. Imitation is the highest form of flattery!"6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chef Connor Underwood, of The Jones Assembly in Oklahoma City, is also pro-biscuit at Whataburger. "When I moved back to Oklahoma, the first thing I had after my red-eye flight was a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit," recalls the chef. "The #1 fast-food breakfast sando in my book! Some may say McDonald's, and while this is a strong contender for nostalgic reasons, there is nothing quite like a Honey Butter Chicken sandwich at Whataburger."

10 Unhealthiest Fast-Food Breakfast Sandwiches

Dunkin' Everything Bagel Sandwich

In New England, Dunkin' is king. And it's the de facto breakfast sandwich for Daniel Kenney, of Sweeney's on Boylston and The Lenox Hotel in Boston. "Nothing beats a runny egg, fresh cooked crispy bacon, buttery toasted brioche, sliced jalapeños and avocado, which is a go-to for a busy morning in our kitchens," he says. "But when it comes to fast-food restaurants, you have to substitute that fresh aspect and go with an alternative that is quick and easy and as close to that as we can get." Being a New England native, Dunkin' is an accessible staple — especially a "toasted everything bagel, sausage patty, fried egg, and cheese that gets handed to you through a takeout window."

Chick-fil-A's Spicy Chicken Biscuit

Another chef who opts for biscuit sandwiches is Leslie Rohland, of Cottage Cafe Bakery and Tea Room in Bluffton, South Carolina. Specifically, her pick is the Spicy Chicken Biscuit from Chik-fil-A. "Chick-Fil-A's Spicy Chicken Biscuit is unusually delish in the morning," Rohland explains. "Just enough kick, great protein to start the day, and a tad of sweet biscuit love!"

Bojangles' Cajun Chicken Biscuit

For Eva Badra, founder and chef of Eva's Little Kitchen in Bedford, Massachusetts, Bojangles is the biscuit breakfast sandwich of choice. "My favorite fast-food breakfast sandwich is hands-down the Cajun Chicken Biscuit from Bojangles," she raves. "While chicken isn't a common choice for breakfast, their crispy Cajun filet pairs so perfectly with the flakey, buttery buttermilk biscuit. Possibly the best fast-food biscuit around?"

McDonald's Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit

While many might opt for a McMuffin at McDonald's, for Jeff Chanchaleune, of Ma Der Lao Kitchen in Oklahoma City, the biscuit is the move. "I'm a big fan of the bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit from McDonald's," he says. "I think I actually prefer it over any of their hamburgers or chicken sandwiches. It's so savory, buttery, and well-balanced for a fast-food breakfast sandwich. It's also very nostalgic for me."

I Tried Every Breakfast Sandwich at Panera & the Best Was Big and Cheesy

McDonald's McGriddle

Then there's the McGriddle, which firmly cements McDonald's as the rightful king of breakfast sandwiches, according to chefs. It's the preferred order for Lior Hillel, chef at Los Angeles' Bacari restaurant group. "I don't eat fast-food, but if and when I do, I'd have to go with an all-American chain classic: McDonald's McGriddle breakfast sandwich."

Non-Chain Honorary Mentions

Beyond fast-food cravings, chefs also chimed in on a few worthy mentions for breakfast sandwiches at non-chains. These include The G.O.A.T. biscuit sandwich at Houston's Buttermilk Baby, a favorite for Ruchit Harneja, corporate pastry chef for Berg Hospitality Group. "It has a freshly baked buttermilk biscuit, marinated fried chicken, goat cheese, and hot pepper jelly," he explains. "The hot pepper jelly is the real winner for me. It pairs beautifully with the goat cheese, adding the perfect hint of spice to complement the fluffy biscuit."

In Miami, Nicolas Mazier's morning staple comes from B Bistro + Bakery. According to the executive chef of the THesis Hotel Miami, "It's a truffle egg sandwich, with a truffle aïoli, bacon jam, potato brioche bun, and soft scrambled egg topped with cheddar cheese."

Taylor Miller — chef at New York City's Peck Slip Social — touts the breakfast sandwich at Burnside Finest Deli in the Bronx. "My preferred fast-food breakfast sandwich is the unique combination of a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich that also includes a sausage patty, all nestled between two pieces of French toast," Miller explains. "I get it from a deli in the Bronx called Burnside Finest Deli, where everything is served fast. The sandwich is an ingenious fusion of flavors and textures. The crispy, maple-infused French toast provides a satisfying crunch, while the savory sausage patty adds a meaty, umami element." The melted cheese and bacon, adds the chef, further enhance the richness of the sandwich, all balanced by the freshness of the egg."