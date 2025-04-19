10 Best Fast-Food Chains for Vegetarians Right Now

If you're a vegetarian, you know that it can sometimes be difficult to find a great meal at a fast-food establishment. With so much fare dedicated to burgers, meaty sandwiches and all forms of chicken, veggie lovers can end up feeling left out in the cold.

Thankfully, there have been more and more vegetarian options appearing on menus lately. Gone are the days when you're left with no options besides a bun with lettuce, tomato and cheese or making a meal of fries and a soda. In fact, some of the veg options on this list are so good that your carnivore friends may even opt to try them!

Whether you're a long term vegetarian or just trying to eat a more plant-based diet, read on for the 10 best fast food chains to hit up for veg options. These are the places you can not only get a good meal, but you'll be watching closely to see what great options they come up with next that are meat-free but high on flavor.

Taco Bell

Vegetarians know that you can never go hungry at Taco Bell with so many meatless options on the menu. One you've got to try is the Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme. You'll get a warm tortilla filled with black beans, nacho cheese sauce, a crispy tostada shell, lettuce, diced tomatoes and reduced-fat sour cream all folded into Crunchwrap form. Yum!

Shake Shack

Fans of Shake Shack know that their 'Shroom Burger is anything but a sad afterthought. It's a crisp-fried portobello mushroom filled with melted muenster and cheddar cheeses, topped with lettuce, tomato and ShackSauce on a toasted potato bun. Now that is a seriously good meal! Other options include the Veggie Shack, the Grilled Cheese and if you're feeling fancy, try the Truffle 'Shroom.

Burger King

Burger King really stepped up its vegetarian game with the introduction of the Impossible Whopper back in 2019, earning loyal fans among both meat-eaters and non-meat eaters. Yes, this flame-grilled plant-based patty is so good, fans of the original Whopper may find themselves ordering it.

McDonald's

While they may not have a plant-based burger on the menu, McDonald's French fries are any veggie lovers' BFF. Golden and crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, they are the best way to eat potatoes that we can imagine. Bring on the ketchup!

Chick-fil-A

The Market Salad here is so delicious and did you know that you can simply order it with no chicken? With so many wholesome and yummy ingredients you won't feel short-changed. This salad features mixed greens, crumbled blue cheese and a mix of red and green apples, strawberries and blueberries. It's so good you won't even be thinking about the chicken (or the waffle fries).

Starbucks

You come for the coffee but stay for the Spicy Falafel Pocket! Fans of the coffee chain know that they can always find something to eat here, and this vegan treat introduced in January 2025 is no exception. Made of smashed falafel, creamy hummus, roasted red bell peppers, pickled onions and a spicy herb sauce wrapped inside a toasted lavash flatbread you'll go out of your way for it, if you're vegetarian or otherwise!

In-N-Out Burger

They may have the word "burger" in their name but this CA chain knows how to treat its vegetarian guests right. On the not-so-secret menu you'll find a grilled cheese that's out of this world. Made with two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato and spread on a toasted bun, you can get it with or without onions.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pizza Hut

Pizza is a vegetarian's best friend – as long as you forgo the meaty toppings, you're golden. But Pizza Hut has more than just a plain cheese pie on offer. The Veggie Lover's Pizza features mushrooms, onions, green peppers, diced tomatoes and black olives. That's a feast and a big serving of vegetables all in one place!

Chipotle

Since you know you can get fajita veggies here Chipotle is always a safe bet. But did you know that they offer Lifestyle Bowls to suit your dietary preferences? The Veggie Full Bowl features white rice, black beans, fajita veggies, tomato salsa, corn salsa, and guac at no extra charge? Mind blown.

Del Taco

If you're a vegetarian and lucky enough to live near Del Taco then you know that this place is a go-to for delicious meatless options. The Bean & Cheese Burrito, made with slow-cooked beans, house grated cheddar, and zesty red or tangy green sauce is a thing of beauty. Other solid options include the Crunchtada Tostada, the 8 Layer Veggie Burrito and of course a quesadilla. Classic!