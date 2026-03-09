6 Fast-Food Chains With the Best Fried Fish Sandwiches This Season

Discover which popular fast-food chains serve the best seasonal fried fish sandwiches.

It’s that time of year again when all the fast-food chains highlight their current and new fish sandwiches in time for Lent. These chains are also offering specials on fish sandwiches throughout March (check the app to take full advantage of these deals). There’s cod, flounder, pollock and more; some new, some returning, all delicious. Here are six fast-food chains with the best fried fish sandwiches this season.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy’s Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich is one of the few options where flounder is the star: The sandwich is made with a beer-battered 4 oz filet of flounder on a toasted bun with tartar sauce, American cheese, lettuce, and pickle. This tasty option is only available for a limited time, from Feb. 18 through April 7, so grab one while you can!

Arby’s

Arby’s diners are obsessed with the King’s Hawaiian® Fish Deluxe Sandwich, a crispy fish fillet with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on a toasted King’s Hawaiian roll. “The tartar sauce tasted tangier to me, so it was much more noticeable if you like that kind of stuff, and the lettuce and tomato add some extra flavors and textures that make it stand out compared to other fish sandwiches,” one Redditor said. “This fan-favorite menu item is a limited time offer at participating locations while supplies last, so get moving.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Popeyes

Popeyes also has some fabulous flounder on the menu with the Classic/Spicy Flounder Fish Sandwich, made from Alaska Flounder filet marinated in Louisiana herbs and crispy coating, fried to golden brown perfection atop a toasted buttery brioche bun. “Popeyes, Wendy’s, and Arby’s are on my Mount Rushmore of fast food fish sandwiches,” one fan said. Speaking of Wendy’s…

Wendy’s

Wendy’s Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich is available now through Sunday, April 5, 2026, and yes, it’s the same fantastic sandwich diners wait all year for. “We know we have a good thing going with our Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich, which is why the sandwich build remains the same this year,” the restaurant says. “Savor our Wild Caught Alaska Pollock fillet coated in crispy panko breading topped with lettuce, a slice of American cheese, pickles and creamy dill tartar sauce, all served on our premium bun.”

Burger King

Burger King‘s Big Fish Sandwich is a solid option made with crispy panko-breaded Alaskan Pollock, sweet tartar sauce, lettuce, and crunchy pickles on a toasted potato bun. Unlike some of the seasonal here-today-gone-tomorrow sandwiches, the Big Fish is on the menu all year.

Taco John’s

Fish is back on the Taco John’s menu for a limited time only, with the arrival of the Alaska Pollock Big Fish Sandwich: This delicious sandwich contains tender wild-caught Alaska Pollock with Nacho Cheese and lettuce on a pillowy potato bun. There’s also a yummy Alaska Pollock Fish Taco, made with Alaska Pollock with Fiesta sauce, lettuce and Pico de Gallo, wrapped in a flour tortilla.