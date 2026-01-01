Hungry enough for three patties? Fans say these fast-food triple burgers deliver big flavor.

Sometimes you are so hungry that only the biggest, most filling hamburgers will satisfy your hunger and cravings. Fortunately, several fast-food chains understand the assignment when it comes to big, juicy, triple-patty burgers. Where can you enjoy a large, delicious, and stacked hamburger? Here are 5 fast-food chains fans say have the best triple burgers.

Whataburger Triple Meat Whataburger

Over at Whataburger, fans enjoy Texas-style, massive burgers. The triple-patty options start at $8.29 and are very fresh. In fact, the chain is so “committed to freshness” that it has a manifesto page on its website. “We don’t just tell our customers it’s fresh, we prove it every day, 24/7. Your Whataburger doesn’t hit the grill until you order it,” they write. Additionally, they use only “100% fresh, never-frozen American beef” and fresh vegetables, “chopped in-house daily.”

Carl’s Jr. Triple Western Bacon Cheeseburger

If two burger patties are not enough, head to Carl’s Jr. for the Triple Western Bacon Cheeseburger. This supersized sandwich is topped with three of the fast food chain’s trademark charbroiled all-beef patties, two strips of bacon, melted American cheese, crispy onion rings, and tangy BBQ Sauce, all served on a seeded bun. It has 1380 calories – more than some people aim to eat in a whole day.

In-N-Out 3×3

In-N-Out prides itself on serving super fresh, delicious burgers at an affordable price point. Their biggest burger is the 3 x 3, starting at $8.50. The “only fresh – never frozen – high quality” burgers are made with “fresh, high quality front-quarter beef chucks – no additives, fillers, or preservatives.” Burger patties are made “one at a time, cooked fresh to order.” Fans maintain that you can taste the difference. “Easily best value,” one Redditor says.

Burger King Triple Whopper

Flame-grilled, seriously stacked. The Triple Whopper at Burger King is legendary, but it’s high in cholesterol. “Cholesterol is ONLY in animal-based foods,” explains Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies. The Burger King Triple Whopper with Bacon and Cheese features loads of animal products – three beef patties, bacon, and cheese – so it isn’t surprising the sandwich is loaded up with calories (1,350) and 270.1 mg of cholesterol. However, fans love it.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Steak ‘n Shake Triple Steakburger

Steak ‘n Shake has some of the most affordable burgers in fast food land. For $8, you can order the fan favorite Triple Steakburger made with three of the chain’s trademark patties. “Steak N’ Shake Garlic Butter Burger is by far the best,” one Redditor maintains. “Ooo with extra of the garlic sauce…so good!” another adds.