7 Steakhouse Chains Diners Call the Best for Filet Mignon

There are lots of cuts of steak that foodies enjoy. But if you want a super tender, tasty piece of meat with very little fat, filet mignon is the only way to go. The expensive steak is my favorite, as I don’t love cutting around bones or the marbled fat that many consider a delicacy. Not sure where to get the best filet in town? Here are 7 steakhouse chain diners and chefs call the best for filet mignon.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House serves a signature sizzling filet mignon, that is buttery and tender every time. “I absolutely love Ruth’s Chris Steak House,” Michael Schukar, executive chef at Toku in Miami, previously told Eat This, Not That! “Their filet mignon is a simple 11-ounce filet of beef, hand cut, and seasoned to perfection. It’s always cooked perfectly, drenched in butter and served on a white hot plate, and I prefer mine alongside a bowl of New Orleans-style creamed spinach. It’s awesome every time!”

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille has one of the most delicious aged and cooked filets of all the steakhouses. Davidson Bettero, owner and operator of Tap 151 in Cambridge, Mass., always get the filet at The Capital Grille when traveling. “For me, hands down, The Capital Grille has the best Filet in the country,” Bettero says. “As a restaurateur, consistency is paramount and no matter where my work takes me, the classic filet mignon at the The Capital Grille is always cooked to perfection and seasoned perfectly, and their Sliced Filet Mignon with Cipollini Onions, Wild Mushrooms and Fig Essence is a level up on a dish that I hope never goes away!”

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse serves thick, USDA prime-aged filet mignon, known for its tenderness and buttery flavor. Currently, there is a 6 and 8-ounce filet on the menu and a 7-ounce Wagyu filet.

8 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Biggest Steaks in America

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

Fleming’s serves a tender prime filet mignon that diners rave about. They also offer a 14-ounce bone-in filet mignon for those who like the bone. “This highly sought-after cut of beef is held in the highest regard because of its rarity, tenderness, and melt-in-your-mouth texture. In fact, its very name in French translates to cute, dainty, and delicate. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or determined to make every day extraordinary, our much raved-about Main Filet Mignon and Petite Filet Mignon will elevate any dining experience,” they say.

LongHorn Steakhouse

Whenever I go to LongHorn Steakhouse I order Flo’s filet. Here are my thoughts: it’s not the best filet mignon I’ve ever had, but it’s a lot better than a lot of more expensive ones I have splurged on. It’s literally the best deal of any steakhouse. The center cut is available in 6 or 9 ounces, seasoned with LongHorn’s signature grill seasoning, seared on a flat top, and served with sides.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Smith & Wollensky

Kenny Leung, executive chef at Yao in New York City, loves the filet at Smith & Wollensky. “For my favorite place for filet mignon, it would have to be Smith & Wollensky. Most if not all of my favorite steak houses offer filet mignon, but when I go to Smith & Wollensky, I believe their cut is just better,” says Leung. “Steakhouses are the only place I do not expect novelty, but I’m always excited to go back and have the same good meal that never disappoints.”

Texas Roadhouse

Chef Manuel Rodriguez heads to Texas Roadhouse when he is craving filet. “Texas Roadhouse has become my go-to steakhouse for their incredible filet mignon,” says Rodiguez, director of food & beverage for Innisfree Hotels. “One of the best things about it is that they offer high-quality cuts of meat at a surprisingly reasonable price. And, what really sets Texas Roadhouse apart is their commitment to freshness.” He continues, “When you walk in, you have the unique opportunity to choose your piece of steak! They hand-cut their steaks in-house, ensuring that each one meets their high-quality standards. It’s a delightful experience that adds a personal touch to your meal.”