These chains serve flame-grilled burgers with smoky flavor and charred perfection.

There is something about a flame-grilled burger, complete with char marks, that just does it for me. You know, when you can sort of taste the smoke and char, similar to the burgers you enjoyed at outdoor BBQs as a kid? Luckily, there are a few chains where you can experience their amazingness. Here are the 7 best flame-grilled burgers at leading restaurant chains.

Burger King

Burger King is famous for its “flame-grilled” or “flame-broiled” burgers. The fast food chain uses an industrial broiler with real flames and a conveyor system to cook 100% beef patties, creating its signature char and smoky taste, a process they’ve used since the 1950s to provide a charred, “charbroiled” flavor.

The Habit Burger

The Habit Burger & Grill, a SoCal-founded chain, specializes in chargrilling its burgers, cooking patties over an open flame for a signature seared taste. Yelp ranked it second among all burger chains. The signature Charburger, “layered with caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo on a toasted bun,” is the trademark burger. It “has built a loyal fanbase with its smoky, flavorful patties, chargrilled to perfection over an open flame, and a commitment to fresh ingredients.”

Red Robin

Red Robin is a sit-down restaurant that flame-grills gourmet thick-cut patties. The burgers are “loaded” with taste, the chain says, each featuring a “hot and juicy beef patty.” Diners love them. “It’s the best burgers I’ve had at a chain,” a Redditor confirms.

Cook Out

CookOut’s backyard-style “Char-Grilled” burger has amassed a cult following. Each juicy, smoky patty has a grilled crust, is seasoned simply with salt/pepper, cooked quickly over high heat, and loaded with fresh toppings like lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, cheese, or special sauces for that classic backyard BBQ taste.

Houston’s

If you want a hardwood-grilled premium beef gourmet burger, head to Houston’s. The smaller chain has one of the best burgers, juicy and tasty, served on a freshly baked bun. I’ve never regretted ordering it, especially with shoestring fries.

Portillos

Portillo’s has some of the juiciest Italian roast beef sandwiches, but the Midwest chain’s charbroiled burger, featuring a 1/3 lb beef patty seared for a smoky flavor, and served on a brioche bun with classic toppings, is also wildly popular and equally delicious. “I love the charbroiled flavor that they get on the meat! So delicious. Adding bacon on it is always a great option!” writes a Redditor. “Underrated – love the charr on them,” another adds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chili’s Grill & Bar

For a sit-down burger, Chili’s Bar & Grill delivers with fire-grilled patties. “My pick is also Chili’s. The old timer. It’s basic. But I’ve had it more than a dozen times, at several locations. Consistently good,” one says. “They always hit,” another agreed.