Are you attending a New Year's Eve feast or throwing a dinner party of your own? Or maybe you completely forgot about that potluck you RSVP'd "yes" to, and now you have two hours to throw a dish together? Whatever the case may be, if you need an easy dish to impress your friends and family with, a flatbread is the perfect way to go.

A flatbread isn't quite a pizza—the difference is in the crust, with flatbreads typically using dough that doesn't use yeast. However, flatbreads are just as fun and versatile as cooking a pizza. Read on for none of our favorite flatbread recipes that are sure to impress everyone at your next gathering—and for more recipe ideas that can warm you from the inside out on frigid days, check out 11 Best Ramen Recipes To Make This Winter.

1 Pumpkin Arugula Flatbread

Pumpkin, tomato, arugula, and blue cheese make for a unique combination of flavors that will have party guests talking. Not only that, but it takes less than 30 minutes to prepare and cook everything in total.

Get our recipe for Pumpkin Flatbread.

2 Orange Chicken Flatbread

This flatbread recipe uses Trader Joe's Orange Chicken, which is a TJ fan favorite. If you're an orange chicken fan, spice up your usual way of eating it and make it the centerpiece of this yummy dish.

Get our recipe for Orange Chicken Flatbread.

3 Apple Balsamic Flatbread

Apple and balsamic are a powerful flavor combination, especially when placed on top of delicious flatbread dough. This recipe also uses cheddar cheese, bacon, and onions, which is guaranteed to have party guests coming back for another slice.

Get our recipe for Apple Balsamic Flatbread.

4 Easy Homemade Flatbread Pizza

While you can certainly purchase your own flatbread dough, this recipe from Sally's Baking Recipes helps you build your own dough from scratch—a move that is sure to impress your loved ones.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get the recipe from Sally's Baking Recipes.

5 Artichoke Ricotta Flatbread

This flatbread recipe from Half-Baked Harvest is filling, fresh, and will satisfy any party guest around. Topped with arugula, artichoke hearts, prosciutto, and ricotta cheese, it's sure to be a crowd pleaser.

Get the recipe from Half-Baked Harvest.

6 Cheesy Lemon Flatbread With Hot Honey

If you haven't tried hot honey on a flatbread or pizza yet, you're missing out. This combination of mozzarella, burrata, parmesan, lemon, and hot honey is the perfect way to level up in your flatbread game.

Get the recipe from Home Sweet Eats.

7 Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

If you're looking to indulge a bit, you'll love this chicken bacon ranch flatbread. Aside from its decadence, another perk of this flatbread recipe is that it is super simple to make and only requires six ingredients.

Get the recipe from Simple Green Moms.

8 Fresh Herb Butter Flatbread

If you have the time and energy, making herbed butter is a great way to save resources and keep yourself from wasting fresh herbs. If you're someone who makes herbed butter or has a brand they like to buy, try using it in your next flatbread recipe like this one from Sweet Phi.

Get the recipe from Sweet Phi.

9 BBQ Chicken Flatbread

And lastly, a classic BBQ chicken flatbread is the way to go for a festive party or gathering. You and your friends can enjoy a flavorful dish with very few ingredients and only a total of 30 minutes to prepare and cook.

Get the recipe from Creme de la Crumb.