10 Easy Quiche Recipes That Are Très Magnifique

Quiche is a dish that may seem like the fancy breakfast you might order from a French bakery. However, this dish is also pretty simple to make at home. Yes, you can bring this delicious savory tart straight to your kitchen table—no local Parisian bakery or delivery app required. You just need to familiarize yourself with a few quiche recipes.

A versatile delight, all you really need to make quiche is a good tart crust, some eggs, milk, or cream (or a dairy-free alternative). Then, you can customize it with all your favorite veggies and proteins.

The options are truly endless. Try your hand at these delicious recipes—they're perfect for meal prepping in advance and they work well for any meal of the day. Pair a wedge with a mimosa for brunch or sit down to a slice (or two) for dinner. And for more, don't miss these 70+ Best Healthy Egg Recipes for Weight Loss.

1 Spinach & Ham Quiche

Meal prep this smokey ham and cheese quiche tonight, and wake up to deliciously savory breakfasts all week. This easy quiche recipe falls back on a frozen pie shell—the secret ingredient that shaves minutes off prep and cook time. All you have to do is bake the shell for 8 minutes while sautéing the garlic and spinach to release the flavors. Then, you'll combine the rest of your ingredients with the garlicky spinach, pour the mixture into the pastry shell and bake for 12 minutes—and voila!

Get our recipe for Easy Spinach & Ham Quiche.

Sign up for our newsletter!

2 Savory Artichoke Feta Quiche

This artichoke feta quiche makes making Mediterranean diet breakfasts a breeze. Not only is it stuffed with fiber-rich artichoke hearts and sun-dried tomatoes, but also this recipe substitutes heavy cream—an ingredient traditionally included in quiche—for 2% milk and swaps pork sausage for lean chicken or turkey links. All in all, the result is a heart-healthier meal that's lower in saturated fat.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get our recipe for Savory Artichoke Feta Quiche.

3 Healthy Muffin Tin Quiches With Smoked Gouda & Ham

Your muffin tin isn't only a pro at making sweet confections—put it to good use on this high-protein quiche recipe for a satiating breakfast you'll look forward to. This muffin pan quiche is extra filling thanks to the potatoes, broccoli, ham, and cheese. And baking this in your muffin tin ensures you'll have pre-portioned quiche cups that are easy to grab and go with all week long.

Get our recipe for Healthy Muffin Tin Quiches With Smoked Gouda & Ham.

4 Asparagus Quiche With Goat Cheese & Chives

Got a package of asparagus sitting in your crisper drawer? Instead of simply roasting the spears, try your hand at this asparagus quiche with goat cheese and chives. This recipe requires a little more prep time as you'll make the tart crust from scratch. But it'll be worth the extra effort: This quiche is bright, flavorful, and doubles as a delicious breakfast or holiday dinner appetizer.

Get the recipe from Savory Simple.

5 Roasted Tomato & Goat Cheese

Consider this quiche pizza's sophisticated cousin. The classic cheese-and-tomato combo satisfies, as each slice is studded with roasted tomatoes and briny goat cheese. Pair it with your morning coffee for breakfast, or dress it up for dinner with a glass of red wine and a side salad. This simple recipe calls for store-bought dough, but you can also use your favorite pie crust recipe.

Get the recipe from Savory Simple.

6 Sausage & Red Pepper

Skip the hoagie and try sausage and peppers quiche style. This Italian-American cuisine-inspired quiche features sausage, red peppers and mozzarella. And instead of a tart crust, you'll bake the filling ingredients with wild rice in a nine-inch pie plate to help it hold its shape. Wild rice adds energizing complex carbs and a nice crunchy texture that complements the chewy sausage.

Get the recipe from Pinch of Yum.

7 Cheesy Broccoli & Bacon

Transform that package of bacon and frozen broccoli in your kitchen into a cheesy quiche your whole family will love. The ultimate comforting breakfast, this quiche is packed with fiber-rich broccoli, but you can use any leftover veggie you have on hand. Additionally, it includes salty bacon baked with eggs and colby jack cheese until golden. This one will have you coming back for seconds.

Get the recipe from Savory Simple.

8 Christmas Eve Sesame Asparagus Quiche

With a toasted sesame seed cracker crust and a creamy havarti filling, this drool-worthy quiche is impressive enough to serve on your holiday table. Instead of using traditional tart crust, this recipe calls for a quick, homemade crust made with sesame crackers and melted butter for a quiche that's sure to impress.

Get the recipe from Half-baked Harvest.

9 Roasted Beet, Baby Kale, & Brie

Naturally sweet beets and creamy brie make for a delightful combo, and this recipe turns it up a notch by adding crunchy kale and balsamic to the eggy filling for a savory-sweet quiche. This recipe also sneaks in some Greek yogurt, which adds just the right amount of tartness to offset the sweet ingredients here plus plenty of cheese, including fontina, sharp white cheddar, and brie.

Get the recipe from Half-baked Harvest.

10 Deep-dish Spinach & Prosciutto Quiche With a Toasted Sesame Crust

If you're a fan of deep-dish pizza, you'll love this thick and crunchy quiche. It's built with layers of crispy prosciutto, spinach, and sun-dried tomatoes, but you can really add any veggies you have on hand. Also, it's topped with fresh thyme and flakey sea salt. This quiche recipe makes for the perfect breakfast-for-dinner recipe.

Get the recipe from Half-baked Harvest.