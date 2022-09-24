Skip to content

13 Best Food Halloween Costumes for 2022

These costumes are the perfect way to show off your love of food.
Tanya Edwards
By Tanya Edwards
Published on September 24, 2022 | 7:45 AM

Picking a Halloween costume shouldn't be scary, and with these clever twists on your favorite foods that are totally wearable for parties, trick or treating, and of course, handing out treats at your front door. When you're wearing something good to eat, you'll bring smiles to friends and family, and probably get a good laugh from your kids.

These Halloween costumes are fun, easy, and the perfect way to show off your love of food. Read on for our suggestions for the best food Halloween costumes and links to buy. Plus, don't miss 7 Discontinued Halloween Candies You Loved as a Kid.

1

Boxed Wine

boxed wine halloween costume
Courtesy Franzia

Franzia has an adorable solution to a couple's costume: Go as boxed wine! Plus, each costume is only $25 on their website right now. Bonus: Your pooch can also get in on the action thanks to Franzia's new partnership with BarkBox.

Buy the Boxed Wine costume from Franzia.

2

Sriracha Bottle Costume

Sriracha Bottle Costume
Amazon

Dressing up as your favorite hot sauce is so easy! You can buy the full costume from Amazon or go rogue. Just grab the logo shirt and pair it with black pants or a skirt. Top it all off with a green beanie and you're all set for a spicy Halloween.

Buy the Sriracha Bottle Costume from Amazon

3

Hotdog Costume

Hotdog Costume
Amazon

Just because baseball season and summer are over doesn't mean you can't channel one of America's favorite foods this Halloweenie!

Buy the Hotdog Costume from Amazon

4

Can of Chips Costume

Can of Chips Costume
Amazon

You'll be everyone's favorite salt-packed guilty pleasure when you slip on this giant can. Bring a couple of tubes of the real chips if you want to be a party pleaser.

Buy Can of Chips Costume from Amazon

5

Taco Bell Hot Sauce

Taco Bell Hot Sauce
Walmart

Are you a little bit spicy? They'll be ready to live mas with you when you show up in this funny sauce packet costume.

Buy the Taco Bell Hot Sauce from Walmart

6

Avocado Toast Couples Costume

Avocado Toast Couples Costume
Amazon

Love it or hate it, this brunch treat is a favorite nationwide and you're sure to get a laugh when you show up in this on-trend costume with your BFF or spouse.

Buy the Avocado Costume from Amazon

Buy the Toast Costume from Amazon

7

Hot and Spicy Ramen Costume

Hot and Spicy Ramen Costume
Amazon

Who doesn't love a cup of noodles for lunch? Well, they're just as good as a costume on a chilly night! Just be ready to get slurped up!

Buy the Hot and Spicy Ramen Costume from Amazon

RELATED: 7 Discontinued Halloween Candies You Loved as a Kid

8

Peanut Butter and Jelly Couples Costume

Peanut Butter and Jelly Couples Costume
Amazon

Peanut Butter Jelly Time! You and your partner or bestie will win Halloween with everyone's childhood favorite sammie.

Buy the Peanut Butter and Jelly Couples Costume from Amazon

9

Cupcake Costume

Cupcake Costume
Amazon

Want to go a little sexy, but mostly sweet? This is so cute you could almost eat it cupcake look will be a Halloween delight!

Buy the Cupcake Costume from Amazon

10

Slice of Pizza Costume

Slice of Pizza Costume
Amazon

Who doesn't like a hot slice out of the oven? Personalize it by carrying a plastic rat, if you want to really make them laugh.

Buy the Slice of Pizza Costume from Amazon

11

Ketchup and Mustard Couples Costume

mustard and ketchup costume
Amazon

Buy the Ketchup and Mustard Couples Costume from Amazon

They'll be fighting over which of you to pair with the hotdog costume if you and your significant other show up as America's favorite condiments (after mayo, of course)

12

Pineapple Costume

pineapple halloween costume
Amazon

The adorable dress is vibrantly yellow with an adorable green hood with a green pineapple crown. It's also warm for a chilly Halloween night but still looks amazing.

13

Chef and Lobster Costume

Chef and Lobster costume
Amazon

Paging all parents! Your littlest family member will be comfy and warm in this lobster costume made to fit their carrier, and with a chef costume for mom or dad, you'll be the perfect pair.

Buy the Chef and Lobster Costume from Amazon

Halloween will be here in the blink of an eye, but these costume options are creative and easy to get your hands on before the spooky season truly begins. No need to step foot in a crowded, clustered costume store when you can get these delivered right to your door. Plus, if you're a big foodie fan, why not re-create your favorite thing to eat?!



