13 Best Food Halloween Costumes for 2022

Picking a Halloween costume shouldn't be scary, and with these clever twists on your favorite foods that are totally wearable for parties, trick or treating, and of course, handing out treats at your front door. When you're wearing something good to eat, you'll bring smiles to friends and family, and probably get a good laugh from your kids.

These Halloween costumes are fun, easy, and the perfect way to show off your love of food. Read on for our suggestions for the best food Halloween costumes and links to buy. Plus, don't miss 7 Discontinued Halloween Candies You Loved as a Kid.

1 Boxed Wine

Franzia has an adorable solution to a couple's costume: Go as boxed wine! Plus, each costume is only $25 on their website right now. Bonus: Your pooch can also get in on the action thanks to Franzia's new partnership with BarkBox.

Buy the Boxed Wine costume from Franzia.

Sign up for our newsletter!

2 Sriracha Bottle Costume

Dressing up as your favorite hot sauce is so easy! You can buy the full costume from Amazon or go rogue. Just grab the logo shirt and pair it with black pants or a skirt. Top it all off with a green beanie and you're all set for a spicy Halloween.

Buy the Sriracha Bottle Costume from Amazon

3 Hotdog Costume

Just because baseball season and summer are over doesn't mean you can't channel one of America's favorite foods this Halloweenie!

Buy the Hotdog Costume from Amazon

4 Can of Chips Costume

You'll be everyone's favorite salt-packed guilty pleasure when you slip on this giant can. Bring a couple of tubes of the real chips if you want to be a party pleaser.

Buy Can of Chips Costume from Amazon

5 Taco Bell Hot Sauce

Are you a little bit spicy? They'll be ready to live mas with you when you show up in this funny sauce packet costume.

Buy the Taco Bell Hot Sauce from Walmart

6 Avocado Toast Couples Costume

Love it or hate it, this brunch treat is a favorite nationwide and you're sure to get a laugh when you show up in this on-trend costume with your BFF or spouse.

Buy the Avocado Costume from Amazon

Buy the Toast Costume from Amazon

7 Hot and Spicy Ramen Costume

Who doesn't love a cup of noodles for lunch? Well, they're just as good as a costume on a chilly night! Just be ready to get slurped up!

Buy the Hot and Spicy Ramen Costume from Amazon

RELATED: 7 Discontinued Halloween Candies You Loved as a Kid

8 Peanut Butter and Jelly Couples Costume

Peanut Butter Jelly Time! You and your partner or bestie will win Halloween with everyone's childhood favorite sammie.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Buy the Peanut Butter and Jelly Couples Costume from Amazon

9 Cupcake Costume

Want to go a little sexy, but mostly sweet? This is so cute you could almost eat it cupcake look will be a Halloween delight!

Buy the Cupcake Costume from Amazon

10 Slice of Pizza Costume

Who doesn't like a hot slice out of the oven? Personalize it by carrying a plastic rat, if you want to really make them laugh.

Buy the Slice of Pizza Costume from Amazon

11 Ketchup and Mustard Couples Costume

Buy the Ketchup and Mustard Couples Costume from Amazon

They'll be fighting over which of you to pair with the hotdog costume if you and your significant other show up as America's favorite condiments (after mayo, of course)

12 Pineapple Costume

The adorable dress is vibrantly yellow with an adorable green hood with a green pineapple crown. It's also warm for a chilly Halloween night but still looks amazing.

13 Chef and Lobster Costume

Paging all parents! Your littlest family member will be comfy and warm in this lobster costume made to fit their carrier, and with a chef costume for mom or dad, you'll be the perfect pair.

Buy the Chef and Lobster Costume from Amazon

Halloween will be here in the blink of an eye, but these costume options are creative and easy to get your hands on before the spooky season truly begins. No need to step foot in a crowded, clustered costume store when you can get these delivered right to your door. Plus, if you're a big foodie fan, why not re-create your favorite thing to eat?!