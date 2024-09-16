Hitting a plateau in your weight-loss efforts can be incredibly frustrating, to say the least. You've been eating healthy, staying on top of your calories, working out diligently, and seeing progress on the scale. So, what's going on? Don't fret, because weight-loss plateaus are common. With a few smart tweaks to your diet and daily routine, you'll be back on the right track toward your goals. That's why we're here to share 10 of the best foods to eat when you hit a weight-loss plateau.

"Hitting a plateau while on a weight-loss journey is a given—it will happen every time. To break a plateau, you must change something, whether it is your diet, your workout plan, or both," explains Lacy Puttuck, MS, RDN, CISSN, CSCS, a registered dietitian with Top Nutrition Coaching. "The body adapts very quickly and will remain the same if a new stimulus is not applied. There are a few great foods you can add to your nutrition plan that may help break out of a plateau."

The key to losing weight is selecting foods that make you physically feel good. According to Puttuck, these are typically lower-calorie and very nutritious.

Additionally, weight loss is a long-term process that changes along with your body. Incorporating new foods and exercises into your routine is the best way to shatter plateaus and continue on the right path to your goals. So, let's explore the 10 best foods to eat when you hit a weight-loss plateau.

Nonfat Plain Greek Yogurt

The next time you're at the grocery store, consider adding nonfat plain Greek yogurt to your shopping cart. It makes the ideal snack with fresh berries, nuts, and a drizzle of farm-fresh honey.

"There is a large amount of research supporting low-fat dairy foods and weight loss," Puttuck tells us. "The evidence suggests eating three servings of low-fat dairy while in a caloric deficit can facilitate fat loss. Greek yogurt is also very versatile. It can be sweet or savory and used in place of sour cream and many other higher-fat dressings."

Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits such as lemons, tangerines, limes, oranges, and grapefruit can give you a nice little energy boost. This, in turn, can result in a greater level of physical activity during the day, which means more calories burned.

"Citrus fruits are low in calories [and] high in Vitamin C and fiber," Puttuck explains. "Vitamin C is a precursor to collagen, which keeps the joints healthy [and allows] us to work out harder."

Lean Beef

Beef sometimes gets a bad rap and is deemed "unhealthy" because it's typically linked to fast food. "[However,] beef is actually a very healthy food when low-fat options are chosen," explains Puttuck. "Beef contains a variety of minerals, such as iron and zinc, that get depleted on a calorically restricted diet. Low iron levels do inhibit weight loss."

Berries

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries—you name it! These powerful little fruits are bursting with antioxidants, which are essential during weight loss.

"[When you lose weight,] there is tissue breakdown, and we combat that destruction with antioxidants," Puttuck points out. "Berries are also a great source of fiber, which helps keep hunger at bay for longer."

Hot Sauce and Salsa

Hot sauce may not be the first item that comes to mind as a smart addition to your weight-loss program, but it absolutely should be.

"Hot sauce causes our body temperature to rise ever so slightly, which is a bump in metabolism," says Puttuck. "It also adds flavor to healthier foods like chicken and fish. Food needs to taste good, and this is a very low-calorie way to do that."

Peppers

Capsaicin, a compound found in peppers, has been shown to lower body fat, making peppers an ideal addition to any healthy diet.

"Peppers are high in Vitamin C, make food taste great, and do not have many calories," says Puttuck. "You can eat peppers raw for a crunch snack or grill them and add them to your favorite protein for a delicious meal."

Low-fat Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese makes for a delicious, light breakfast or snack—especially when paired with fresh berries.

"Cottage cheese contains casein, a slower-digesting protein that has great benefits for fat loss," Puttuck tells us. "Adding cottage cheese to sauces and dips can give it a cheesy flavor without the fat and calories. Due to its slower digestion, it will also help keep hunger cues at bay."

Eggs

Eggs are a nutrient and protein-packed powerhouse. Plus, they taste delicious whether you enjoy them scrambled, hard-boiled, or over-easy!

"There is a solid body of evidence suggesting eggs help with weight loss through several pathways including appetite suppression, boost in immune function and improvement of nutritional status," Puttuck says.

Potatoes/Sweet Potato

Potatoes are chock-full of potassium. "This nutrient helps to keep blood pressure in check and is used for hydration alongside sodium," explains Puttuck. "Potatoes are also a very satisfying carbohydrate source for workouts. It is easily digestible and helps provide energy to hard workouts."

Organ Meats

According to Puttuck, organ meats like liver are excellent sources of micronutrients. "These micronutrients become depleted during caloric restriction and [impact] optimal functioning and weight loss," she says. "These foods act like a high-protein vitamin that can invigorate and correct deficiencies."