These chains serve rich, custardy French toast breakfasts worth ordering.

It’s easy to find French toast on a menu, but definitely more difficult to score a plate of delicious, perfectly cooked, and memorable French toast. So many times, I have ordered the dish, only to be presented with a plate of flimsy, overly chewy, dry-on-the-inside pieces of bread. However, there are a handful of restaurants that have mastered the art of French toast, making the dish a delicacy. Here are the 5 best French toast breakfasts at chain restaurants.

First Watch

The Strawberry Tres Leches French Toast at First Watch is a customer favorite, featuring thick-cut, custard-dipped, griddled challah bread, fresh glazed strawberries, warm dulce de leche, whipped cream, and spiced gingerbread cookie crumbs, all lightly dusted with powdered cinnamon sugar.

Perkins

Perkins American Food Co. serves Brioche French Toast: two slices of thick-cut Brioche bread, dipped in our signature batter, grilled, and sprinkled with powdered sugar. “If you go to Perkins, get the french toast. I don’t know what they put in it (lots of butter?) but their french toast is really good,” a Facebooker says.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Bruléed French Toast at The Cheesecake Factory is a weekend favorite, with extra-thick slices of rustic French bread baked and grilled to a golden brown, served with powdered sugar and maple-butter syrup. One Yelper wrote: “I have had several brunch items and all of them are great, but it is the french toast that has us coming back every couple of weeks. This is probably not like any french toast you have ever had, this is BRULÉED FRENCH TOAST! They soak the bread in a wonderful creamy custard (I heard this is done overnight,but I have not verified that info) and then grilled; not baked or fried, GRILLED until the outside has a perfect crunch. I suggest you add bacon because these two belong together, the sweet and smoky flavors compliment each other. OH MY the syrup – sweet and buttery, simply Awwwwww Goodddddd!!” they wrote. “If you like french toast, this is a must try – But remember it is on Sunday ONLY!”

Another Broken Egg

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Another Broken Egg Cafe is famous for its indulgent stuffed French toast collection, featuring signature items such as the Blackberry Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast, topped with mango whipped cream and rum butter sauce, and the Bourbon Maple Bacon Stuffed Toast.

Denny’s

Denny’s Berry Stuffed Slam is a hit with diners. Each order comes with four slices of Brioche French Toast stuffed with sweet cream cheese filling and topped with strawberries, strawberry sauce, and powdered sugar. The Berry selection is based on seasonality. “This was delicious!” a Facebooker confirmed in a post, adding that it comes with four slices of French toast stuffed with a sweet cream cheese filling for $7.49.