5 Restaurant Chains With the Best French Toast, According to Chefs

When it comes to breakfast indulgences, few dishes rival the deliciousness of French toast. Whether you like it served with fresh berries, a drizzle of maple syrup, or a dusting of powdered sugar, this classic comfort food is a crowd-pleaser at any restaurant. But with so many chains offering their take on this beloved breakfast dish, which ones truly stand out? To find out, Eat This, Not That! asked Michelin-trained Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California and Executive Chef for 29 Yum, to share his favorite chains. Here’s his top five choices.

Another Broken Egg Café

Another Broken Egg Café is a casual daytime dining brunch hotspot that’s known for its Southern, chef-inspired menu with new spins on classic dishes and it’s one of Chef Andrew’s favorites. “The Southern-style Cinnamon Roll French Toast is a must-have,” he says. “It is made with thick- sliced house-baked cinnamon rolls that they grill and rum butter sauce poured over it.” He explains, “The cream cheese icing and berries along with whipped cream is truly magical. This is a French toast you will never have experienced before!”

Snooze

Snooze is a newer chain launched in 2006 that opens at 2:00 a.m. to cater to the late-night/early-morning crowd with fresh, quality food that is always hormone-free, cage-free, antibiotic-free, and never contains any added nitrates. Additionally, Snooze has a creative menu that Chef Andrew loves. “They have a French toast called OMG! and it’s amazing,” Chef Andrew gushes. “It has a light and fluffy brioche that is filled with mascarpone. It is finished off with caramel sauce, vanilla creme, strawberries, and coconut. This comes off tropical-inspired while feeling very homey as well. This is for sure a step up from your regular brunch spot.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

IHOP

IHOP might be known for its pancakes, but its Thick ‘N Fluffy French Toast also deserves a mention. “It has such an elegant texture that’s spongy and delicious,” says Chef Andrew. IHOP also has several options for French toast, Strawberry Banana, or Lemon Ricotta, and when I ever need a quick bite to get it done, this is my go-to.”

Denny’s

Denny’s has upped its breakfast game and offers decadent items like the Strawberry Stuffed French Toast that Chef Andrew can’t get enough of. “The Strawberry Stuffed French Toast is made with brioche bread and infused with creamy ricotta cream cheese filling and topped with fresh strawberries–it’s incredible, “says Chef Andrew.

Burger King

While Burger King may not be the first place people think of for breakfast, it has built a loyal following with its unique offerings and the convenience of a fast-food experience. Chef Andrew is a huge fan of their breakfast–specifically the French Toast sticks. “This is a secret item of mine I don’t get to talk about very often, but the French Toast Sticks at Burger King are top tier,” says Chef Andrew. “So crispy on the outside that it gets tossed in cinnamon sweetness. They have a chewy texture that goes so well with their dipping sauce. I call it a nostalgic euphoria every time I get this!”