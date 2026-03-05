These chains serve fried chicken with crave-worthy mac.

There are lots of sides that you can eat with fried chicken, but is anything more indulgent than pairing a crisp, breaded, and fried piece of bird with macaroni and cheese? The combination is the perfect blend of crispy and gooey, protein and carbs, and sometimes spiciness and creamy. Where can you order the combo? Here are 5 chain restaurants with the best fried chicken and mac and cheese.

Popeyes Fried Chicken + Mac and Cheese

Popeyes Cajun-style fried chicken pairs perfectly with its mac and cheese, made with real butter and cream and topped with shredded cheese, baked until golden brown. “Besides Korean fried chicken this is easily the best answer. No other fast food chain comes CLOSE to the product Popeyes makes,” a Redditor says. Some diners say it is “crispier and just tastes better” compared to KFC.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

PDQ Tenders + Mac

PDQ serves up crispy tenders with the creamy side, and some say it is better than more mainstream chains. “The tenders are great. Lemonade is on point. I have only had the Honey Butter sandwich and it’s a hit each time. It’s similar to Chick-Fil-A, but I think it tastes better and it’s probably a little better for you,” a Redditor says. “Probably the best chicken fingers I have ever had,” another adds. The macaroni is elbow macaroni in a creamy cheddar cheese sauce, topped with toasted panko breadcrumbs.

Bojangles Chicken Supremes + Mac

Cajun crunch cheesy comfort. “Bojangles chicken is fabulous when it’s hot and fresh,” writes one Redditor. The only con? There aren’t enough restaurants. “Love Bojangles. Wish they had them on the west coast,” adds another.

creamy and gooey Southern-style side dish featuring elbow macaroni in a thick, cheesy sauce.

“I love Bojangles’ mac and cheese so much, especially due to my egg allergy,” a Redditor says.

Chick-fil-A Chicken + Mac

Chick-fil-A is home to some of the most delicious chicken-centric items on the planet. While their sandwiches and chicken strips are crowd-pleasers, they are best known for their Nuggets, the most hyped item on the menu. And the macaroni is equally as good. “Chick-fil-A is the best hands down,” a Redditor proclaims in a feed about the best fast food mac and cheese.

KFC Original Recipe + Mac

Everyone knows the fried chicken at KFC is on point, but the mac and cheese is also perfection. “As someone who is from Kentucky living in DC now…the best fast food Mac and cheese is from kfc 100%,” a Redditor declares. “It reminds me of Kraft Mac & Cheese in the way that it is simple; sometimes, you just want simple. The noodles are soft, and the sauce is light and a little buttery. If anything, it’s simplicity helps the taste of the Original Recipe chicken stand out even more. It’s almost like a palate cleanser,” another adds.