These are the top frozen Costco appetizers shoppers are stocking up on this month.

Appetizers are one of the items I always keep in my freezer. Not only do I love snacking on apps or having appetizer dinners, but they also come in handy when I have random guests stop by or little parties for my kids. Costco offers many delicious options in the freezer section, no matter your taste preferences. Here are the 5 best frozen appetizers at Costco this month.

Loaded Potato Skins

Loaded potato skins have landed just in time for all the college football bowl games, now in Midwest stores. “LOADED POTATO SKINS ARE HERE🥔Enjoy these restaurant quality Loaded Potato Skins now available at Costco warehouses in the MW region ONLY! Made with 100% real cheddar cheese and bacon ⏲️ Crispy, cheesy, and ready in minutes 🎉 The ultimate crowd-pleaser for game day, holidays, or last-minute hosting,” they wrote.

FarmRich Breaded Cheddar Cheese Curds

Costco Deals also shared about FarmRich Breaded Cheddar Cheese Curds. “CHEESE CURD ALERT! 🧀@farmrichsnacks Breaded Cheddar Cheese Curds have landed at Costco! 📍Available only in Costco warehouses in the MW region! Crispy golden breading on the outside with REAL Wisconsin Cheddar on the inside! Quick, convenient and ready in minutes 🙌🏽 Perfect for snacks, apps, or game day spreads. Run to your local MW region Costco and grab a box before they’re gone! Check your freezer aisle TODAY!” they wrote.

Ajinomoto Japanese Style Pork & Chicken Gyoza

I am obsessed with dumplings, and Costco always brings it in a major way. Ajinomoto Japanese Style Pork & Chicken Gyoza, 50.9 oz, are currently $4 off. Shoppers are loving this new variety from the brand that makes the popular fried rice in the freezer section. “I highly recommend this ! So easy to make, no oil needed. But crispy as so juicy. I am going to stock up,” a shopper says.

Mila Starter Pack Xiao Long Bao Soup Dumplings

If you prefer soup dumplings, a specialty of some Chinese restaurants, order the Mila Starter Pack Xiao Long Bao Soup Dumplings. It comes with three bags of restaurant-quality soup dumplings (pork, chicken, shrimp and pork), one bamboo steamer, and two dipping bowls. “Excellent soup dumplings and the starter pack is great value,” says one shopper.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bistro 28 Pretzel Bites

My best friend always keeps a box of Bistro 28 Pretzel Bites in her freezer. They are a total crowd-pleaser, especially with picky children. Each box includes about 50 pretzel bites, one mustard dip, and two cheddar cheese dips, all of which can be easily thawed.