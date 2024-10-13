The Best Pumpkin Pies in America, According to Chefs

Fall has officially flung, there's a crispness to the air, and the days are getting shorter. It can only mean one thing: pumpkin pie season is upon us. It's officially the time of year when McDonald's brings back one of its most famed desserts, when Starbucks spices up its seasonal drinks, and when pumpkin permeates menus across the nation, from fast-food to full-service. It's also that time of year when everyone—including Martha Stewart—has an opinion about it.

No matter where you stand on pumpkin spice, there's no denying the saccharine Americana of pumpkin pie. A harbinger of the holidays and an annual rite of passage for many, the beloved dessert comes in many forms, sizes, and styles. To scope out the best, we polled the pros and asked chefs to chime in on their top pie picks.

From South Carolina to San Diego, these restaurants and bakeries offer some of the best pumpkin pies anywhere in America.

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop – Greenville, S.C.

"Nothing screams 'grandma' like a pumpkin pie!" So says Leslie Rohland, chef of several ventures in Bluffton, S.C., including The Juice Hive and The Cottage Cafe. "I have vivid sensory memories of bee-lining it to my Nanny's pie cupboard—the sweet aroma, the shade of burnt orange, a burst of spices, the creaminess of custard, and of course, a crispy crust." Nowadays, her pick is Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop in Greenville, calling it a "grandmother when it comes to pumpkin pie," with "rich, creamy, balanced spices and a great shortbread crust, but mostly, it is the pumpkin cutout on top of the pie!"

Gracious Bakery – New Orleans

Similarly, homey comfort is what keeps Sophina Uong, chef-owner of Mister Mao in New Orleans, coming back to Gracious Bakery. Calling it a "true classic in a handmade pie crust," Uong says, "The sleeper sensation for me is also their pecan pie with pumpkin mousse on top, it's like WOWZA and I have been known to cut a few slices for myself and hide them away."

Sofra Bakery & Cafe – Cambridge, Mass.

Skewing contemporary, Valerie Nin opts for the sesame caramel pumpkin pie from Sofra Bakery & Cafe in Cambridge, Mass. "I think it's a fun twist on the classic," says Nin, executive pastry chef of Boston's Grill 23 & Bar, "and it has a really yummy caramelized crumble on top that adds a nice crunch."

Urth Caffé – Los Angeles

Ben Sidell likes the "thick buttery crust" at Urth Caffé. The chef behind Sweet Boy in Boston and Los Angeles describes it as "an intensely vertical yet simple bite," filled with a "darkly spiced velvety pumpkin custard."

Honeycomb – Hamilton, Mass.

When it comes to holiday cravings, Marissa Rossi heads to Honeycomb in Hamilton, Mass. "The crust is handmade and super flaky," says Rossi, pastry chef of the Bay State's Northern Spy. "The pies are baked fresh and never frozen. While you're there grab a sandwich or a box of pastries. Everything there is yummy!"

Milk Bar – New York City

One of the most popular bakeries in the nation, New York City-based Milk Bar, supplies the pie of choice for Jeff Tunks of Corvina Seafood Grill in Boca Raton, Fla. "My favorite pumpkin pie is the version from pastry chef Christina Tosi at Milk Bar, and her Hilly's Pumpkin Caramel Pie," says the chef. "It has a homemade flaky crust, gooey salted caramel, a super rich white chocolate pumpkin ganache, whipped fresh cream, and a spiced oat streusel on top for that great textural contrast. It's definitely a guilty pleasure, but just be sure to let Mom down easy."

Prairie Grass Cafe – Northbrook, Ill.

"My favorite pie would normally be sweet potato pie, but chef Sarah Stegner is serving a phenomenal pumpkin pie at Prairie Grass Cafe, which has changed my mind this season!" So raves D'Andre Carter, chef and owner of Soul & Smoke in Chicago. "But, there's a twist: the two-time James Beard Award-winner isn't using her own recipe; she's making her mom's pumpkin pie and man, you can just taste the love."

Flour Bakery + Cafe – Boston

When recipe developer and lifestyle expert Peter Som has a hankering for pumpkin pie, he follows the wafting aroma to Boston's Flour Bakery + Cafe. Specifically, he raves about the bakery's Super Pumpkiny Pumpkin Pie: "The name says it all—full of warm autumnal spices and so smooth from the addition of sweetened condensed milk, all encased in a flaky pâte brisée."

Petee's Pie Company – New York City

"Whenever I've needed a pie for a Friendsgiving party, I always go to Petee's Pie Company in New York City on the Lower East Side," explains Gregory Otero, chef de cuisine of n/soto in Los Angeles. "That perfectly flaky and delicious crust satisfies every time. Whether it's a true classic like pumpkin or apple, or something unique, it's easily the best around."

Som seconds Otero's endorsement of Petee, exalting the company for its pies "made from a blend of different pumpkins that they roast and turn into a beautifully spiced filling with a picture-perfect (and delicious) crimped crust."

Flying Saucer Pie Company – Houston

Tradition is key for Ruchit Harneja, corporate pastry chef for Houston's Berg Hospitality Group. And when cravings for old-fashioned pumpkin pie arise, it's off to Flying Saucer Pie Company. "Their pumpkin pie is absolutely unpretentious and presented in the most traditional form possible," says Harneja. "While a lot of new-age pastry shops and bakeries have modernized it and have put their own twist to it, I feel it's important to experience classics like these in the most classical way. It is a family-owned bakery from 1967, and they have always believed in no-frill approach to pies. A simple, nostalgic, and freshly baked pumpkin pie is all you need during fall season."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hoosier Mama Pie Company – Chicago

Hoosier Mama Pie Company, a Chicago institution that specializes in the form, is the go-to for Alvin Kang, co-owner of Perilla, the Windy City's Korean-American steakhouse. "Mastery in a craft of any kind is something I have always respected and admired," Kang explains. "The people behind Hoosier Mama Pie Company do one thing, pies, and they do it extremely well. Better than anyone else."

Pop Pie Co. – San Diego

Sometimes, when you refine a recipe just the way you like it, there's no better favorite than your very own. Such is the case for Gan Suebsarakham, co-founder and executive chef at Pop Pie Co. in San Diego, who has always had a fondness for making his own. "My Pumpkin Cream Cheese Pie features a silky-smooth pumpkin custard infused with our warm, housemade pumpkin spice blend (cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and clove)," he notes, detailing tangy dollops of cream cheese, sprinkled with more spices, and finished with roasted pepitas for crunch. "One thing I'm particular about is avoiding preservatives and stabilizers. If I see a pumpkin pie sitting out in a grocery store, I immediately know it's likely full of stabilizers, or it's not a real custard."

Sidney Street Cafe – St. Louis

Pumpkin cheesecake is the dessert of choice for Kathryn Searcy, chef de cuisine from Costera in New Orleans. And her pick? The version sliced and served at Sidney Street Cafe in St. Louis. "It's a spin on a classic," she says. "This dessert is not too sweet, with warm spice notes that shout fall. Sidney Street Cafe knows how to elevate classic dishes and uses inventive techniques and ingredients for an unforgettable experience."

Salinger's Orchard – Brewster, N.Y.

When he's picking pumpkins at the orchard, Rich Parente makes sure to also snag a pumpkin pie while he's there. For the chef and owner of Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, N.Y., it's an autumnal traditional at nearby Salinger's Orchard. "It's just a great, classic pumpkin pie that's perfect for the season, and of course you have to have it with some whipped cream," Parente raves. "It's definitely my favorite outside of the pumpkin pie we make at the restaurant using homemade pumpkin puree for the fall and holiday season."

Hudson Valley Bakery – Kingston, N.Y.

Sometimes, it's the simplest things, like the pumpkin pie served at Hudson Valley Bakery in Kingston, N.Y.—a favorite for Arturo McLeod, executive chef of New York City's Benjamin Steakhouse. "It's not too sweet or dense, and the crust-to-filling ratio is perfect," McLeod says of the classic winner. "It's actually so good that it's where we source our pumpkin pie for Benjamin Steakhouse's Thanksgiving menu!"

Nobie's – Houston

When he's not making his own "Oh My Gourd Pie," featuring a blend of pumpkins, squashes, and coconut, Vanarin Kuch hits up local staple, Nobie's. "We firmly believe that every day is pie day, and they offer a rotating selection throughout the year," notes the pastry chef and owner of Houston's Koffeteria. "Their baking has the precision of fine dining, but with all the fun of a classic diner slice. We've been known to order a slice of every variety of their menu whenever we visit!"

The Able Baker- Maplewood, N.J.

For Emma Taylor, chef and owner of Jersey City's Milk Sugar Love, the velvety filling is part of what makes the pumpkin pie at Maplewood's The Able Baker so good. "The filling is velvety and the crust is buttery and perfectly crimped," says Taylor. "It's a classic take that is perfectly executed, and my family now expects me to bring it every year to Thanksgiving!"

Costco

Even with all the great offerings at respected restaurants and independent bakeries around the country, it's still hard to resist the popular pumpkin pie at America's leading warehouse club. Such is the tradition for Tab Volpe, executive pastry chef of The Banks Seafood & Steak, Bistro du Midi, and Harvest, all in the Boston area. "Costco pumpkin pie, and all pies, are elite!" he raves, calling them "extremely affordable," delicious, and consistent. "I love pumpkin pie freezing cold, and I'm a sucker for the little under-baked bottom crust a little bit (my personal preference) with whipped cream covering it!"