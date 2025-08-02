6 Frozen Burritos Shoppers Say Are “Next-Level Delicious”

There’s nothing better than homemade burritos stuffed with your favorite ingredients, but who has time to make one from scratch? That’s when frozen burritos come in handy for busy days, but let’s be honest–many are soggy, bland and just sad. But, there’s hope. If you want the convenience of a frozen burrito, but don’t want to compromise on taste, there are a few that standout, according to fans. After scouring through hundreds of reviews, we found the top six frozen burritos that shoppers are obsessed with.

El Monterey Bean Burritos

El Monterey Bean Burritos have been around for years and people still love them. Fans love them for the flavor and add salsa, guacamole, sour cream or extra cheese to enhance the meal. One Redditor wrote, “i like the El Monterey bean burritos, my mom will put some in a pan and pour enchilada sauce on them with shredded mixed cheese it’s so dank.” On Amazon, one verified shopper wrote, “Love-’em! Great for quick breakfast!”

Red’s Frozen Steak & Cheese Burrito

Customers love Red’s Frozen Steak & Cheese Burrito calling the brand “legit” for its flavor, but many wait until they’re on sale since they’re pricey, Redditors shared. One person wrote, “Yea these are amazing honestly esp when discounted I was able to get them 1,50$ each such a good frozen burrito even at regular price. The chorizo breakfast one is 🔥.” Another commented, “The first one I ever bought was their steak and cheddar, and I was stunned. It was the best frozen burrito I’d ever eaten! Plus their cooking instructions were a revelation. I’d never thought to microwave a burrito in between two plates! It came out perfectly. Not crunchy or hard, and not still cold in the middle. I now do all of my frozen burritos that way and they’re always perfect. But yeah, these are great quality!

Amy’s Bean & Cheese Frozen Burrito

Amy’s has turned frozen meals around and is known for using better-for-you ingredients. The brand offers a slew of healthier choices and the Bean & Cheese Frozen Burrito is a favorite for shoppers. One Target customer wrote, “I have been eating this burritos for probably close to 15 years. They are the best bean and cheese burrito I’ve ever had even compared to like restaurants. I just am in love with these. I continue to buy them weekly.” Another agreed and wrote, “Rice makes it extra bomb.”

Amy’s Vegan Gluten Free Non-Dairy Bean & Rice Frozen Burrito

Another Amy’s burrito earning rave reviews is the Vegan Gluten Free Non-Dairy Bean & Rice. A Target shopper recently wrote, “I missed bean burritos ever since I realized I can’t eat gluten. This one really hit the spot. A second shared, “Both my son & I like these a lot. We’re both dairy sensitive and while not gluten-intolerant, we find these are lighter and digest easier than the regular & thicker tortillas. We have bought for years and will continue!!

Counter Frozen Beefy Queso Burrito

TikTok helped the brand Counter blow up and people are loving the frozen food. The company was started by nutritional experts who share a common goal–healthy simple meals that are filled with protein and nutrients. The Frozen Beefy Queso Burrito is getting high praises from Target customers. One verified shopper wrote, “um! It tastes so good for a frozen burrito and I get a great amount of protein. Will definitely be stocking up.” Another shared, “Delicious burritos, I watch his TikTok’s and love every single recipe. Keep up the good work!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Reds Organic Chicken Cilantro Lime Burrito

Reds Organic Chicken Cilantro Lime Burrito is getting praise for its ingredients list and tangy flavor. One verified Albertonson’s shopper wrote, “Great flavored burrito filled with meat, rice, and vegetables.” A second commented, “It’s light and creamy with a hint of cilantro flavor and lime tang. This Chicken, Cilantro & Lime burrito is a great change of pace from Red’s other burritos. Its flavor is unlike any other.”