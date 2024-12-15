I Tried 6 Frozen Burritos & The Best Tasted Zesty and Fresh

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

While you might think of breakfast when you hear the words "frozen burrito," there are plenty of options for savory any-time tortilla-wrapped meals in the frozen foods section. With beans, cheese, beef, and plant-based options, you can find a frozen burrito to quell any craving.

Though most burritos follow a standard recipe, including a flour tortilla plus a savory cheese-topped filling, they vary widely in flavor, texture, and nutrition.

I picked up six of the most available frozen burritos from leading brands, including vegan, vegetarian, and meat-based options. I prepared each one according to the package instructions and sampled them hot from the microwave.

Here's how the frozen burritos ranked in descending order from my least favorite to the very best.

San Luis Bean & Cheese Burrito

Nutrition : (Per 1 Burrito)

Calories : 550

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 1,200 mg

Carbs : 78 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 16 g

Let's not overlook the whopping 1200 milligrams of sodium in this burrito–that's over half of the recommended daily intake. The ingredient list here is also lengthy and includes several hard-to-pronounce items, plus food dyes. The vegetarian burrito is filled with pinto beans and cheddar. This burrito cost me $4.76.

The look: This is the largest burrito (by 1 gram) I sampled. It's wrapped in a pale white flour tortilla. The refried beans and cheese are combined into one mostly smooth pinto-y paste, so you don't get the satisfying layer of melty cheese on top.

The taste: I found the tortilla tough and dried out (despite preparing it according to the package instructions). The ratio of tortilla to filling was too high for my liking, and there wasn't enough cheesy goodness in the filling, though it did have a nice kick and was well-seasoned.

Evol Bean, Rice & Cheddar Burrito

Nutrition : (Per 1 Burrito)

Calories : 400

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 260 mg

Carbs : 54 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 13 g

This burrito is on the smaller side. It's filled with pinto beans, brown rice, and cheddar seasoned with tomatoes, mixed peppers, and onions. There's a touch of honey and cilantro as well. The ingredients are mostly organic. This one cost me $3.87.

The look: The flour tortilla has natural brown dots from cooking and is flaky and blistered. The filing is ample and the cheese is gooey and overflowing. There are visible white rice grains as well as whole and mashed beans.

The taste: The tortilla is stretchy, pliable, and soft. There's a ton of filling (it burst through the wrapper in the microwave) and lots of cheese. This burrito is the lowest in sodium of the list, but I think it needed more salt, especially because the rice made it blander.

Alpha Mexicali Burrito

Nutrition : (Per 1 Burrito)

Calories : 260

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 470 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 12 g

This vegan burrito is made with Violife plant-based cheese and a meat-free beefy crumble along with onions, bell peppers, whole black beans, and taco sauce. This one cost me $4.98.

The look: The filling in this flour tortilla-wrapped burrito has a chunkier texture than most. The tortilla is wrapped several times around the plant-based meat filling, and it loosened up when heated. Unlike most of the burritos in this taste test, the beans were left whole, rather than mashed.

The taste: The Alpha burrito had a strong nutty flavor, presumably from the plant-based "beefy crumble" in the filling. It tasted like sesame to me, but there's no sesame or nuts (other than coconut oil) in the ingredient list, so there's a mystery for you. The crumbly filling yields a chewier texture than the burritos made with mashed beans, and the vegan cheese is rich and oily.

Amy's Beans, Rice and Cheddar Cheese Burrito

Nutrition : (Per 1 Burrito)

Calories : 350

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 580 mg

Carbs : 50 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 12 g

I love Amy's soups and canned beans, and this frozen burrito lives up to the brand's usual high-quality organic ingredients. The filling is a mixture of pinto beans, brown rice, veggies, and cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses. This one cost me $5.49.

The look: This tortilla is higher on the whole wheat flour content than the other burritos. It's darker brown and thinner, but tightly wrapped around the bean, rice, and cheese filling. The cheese layer is separated from the rest of the filling with a layer of tortilla. This could be to support the ingredient integrity in the freezer and microwave, and it didn't negatively impacted the eating experience.

The taste: There was a bit more tortilla than I like in this burrito, and I felt that it needed a dunk in salsa or hot sauce for moisture. The bean filling is soft and creamy, and I just wanted more of it.

Red's Cheesy Beef & Bean Burrito

Nutrition : (Per 1 Burrito)

Calories : 350

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 510 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

14 g protein

This is a meat-filled burrito wrapped in a plain flour tortilla. The ground beef is paired with pinto beans and yellow cheddar cheese, plus seasonings like jalapeño peppers, chipotle chili powder, and garlic powder. This one cost me $4.19.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: This was the smallest, most tightly wrapped frozen burrito I tried. The crumbly beef filling is snugly packed inside the white flour tortilla, which made it easy to heat and eat without any filling explosions.

The taste: This is a delicious and simple burrito. It has an excellent amount of filling for the size of the tortilla, and the beef is rich and flavorful but not greasy. The pinto beans add a layer of creaminess and the cheese is perfectly melty and savory.

Vista Hermoas Burrito Bueno, Bean y Oaxaca Cheese

Nutrition : (Per 1 Burrito)

Calories : 430

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 800 mg

Carbs : 58 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 16 g

This high-quality frozen burrito comes from New York City-based Tacombi Taqueria. This version is filled with pinto and black beans, plus white rice, Oaxaca cheese, and cactus. There's also a refreshing sauce made with tomatoes, onions, chilis, and tomatillos. This one cost me $6.49.

The look: This is a substantial burrito brimming with filling. The flour tortilla has more natural variation from cooking on a comal than the other burritos I tried, with darker speckles all over. The filling is full of texture and has a combination of whole and mashed beans.

The taste: The zesty tomato-based salsa sets this burrito apart. It has a punchy, bright, and fresh flavor that's hard to believe came from the freezer. There's a bit of heat and the mixed bean filling is nicely textured and satisfying.

