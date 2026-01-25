11 Best Frozen Casseroles in Grocery Stores

A shopper’s guide to the best frozen casseroles, from cheesy classics to plant-based picks.

Heating up a premade frozen casserole is ideal on busy days when you want a proper meal but don’t have the time or energy to cook from scratch. Versatile and delicious, a good casserole is the ultimate comfort food that can be adapted to taste and preference, from vegan and vegetarian to gluten-free and organic. If you’re looking to stock your freezer with some excellent options, there are plenty to choose from. Here are 11 of the best frozen casseroles in stores and online right now.

bettergoods Sweet Potato and Praline Casserole

bettergoods Sweet Potato and Praline Casserole is made with whipped sweet potatoes blended with spices and topped with Praline Pecan. “These are delicious. Just microwaved as directed – then added some cinnamon-sugar,” one shopper said. “Better than any my family ever made for the holidays. Only other ingredient I might add would be fresh squeezed OJ – just for the memory. Casserole really doesn’t need anything added.”

Amy’s Bowls Mexican Casserole

Amy’s Bowls Mexican Casserole is made with organic corn and beans, topped with enchilada sauce and cheese. “Delicious,” one shopper said. “First time I tried one of your products. It was thoroughly enjoyable. I liked the kick from the spices/seasonings. Although I felt it was a little pricey compared to other entrees I purchased, I have to admit it was totally satisfying and it filled me up. I will be ordering this again.”

Stouffer’s Tuna Noodle Casserole

Stouffer’s Tuna Noodle Casserole contains freshly made egg noodles, tuna, mushrooms, celery and peas in a creamy sauce. “Tuna casserole is one of my dad’s favorites, and this recipe definitely lives up to that reputation. It has saved me numerous times from having to cook. I enhance the dish with some butter, seasoning, and half-and-half, which makes it really tasty!” one Walmart customer wrote.

Sprouts Plant-Based Sweet Potato Casserole

Sprouts Plant-Based Sweet Potato Casserole is made with whipped fresh cooked sweet potato mixed with spices and sugar topped with gingersnap brown sugar streusel. “I wouldn’t say this was as good as my grandmother’s recipe, but I would say that using this gave me more time to play with my grandchildren instead of cooking. It was well worth the trade off!” one shopper said.

bettergoods Cheesy Grits Casserole

bettergoods Cheesy Grits Casserole is made with creamy corn grits, whole eggs, cheese, and red bell peppers. “If you’re from the South and ever have had a grandmother with a subscription to any Southern lifestyle magazine you’ve had these or something similar. Trust me, these are better. Perfect seasoning, texture, cheesiness, touch of spice,” one fan raved.

Amy’s Bowls Harvest Casserole

Amy’s Bowls Harvest Casserole is made with organic quinoa, kale, and roasted sweet potatoes. “Our favorite Amy’s bowl. Healthy and tastes good!” one Amazon shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Amy’s Bowls Chile Relleno Casserole

Amy’s Bowls Chile Relleno Casserole is made with roasted poblano chiles, organic zucchini, corn, rice and beans, and topped with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses. “I love this chili relleno bowl for an easy gluten free dinner. It is just soooo good! Eat with tortilla chips and you will be full. YUM!” one Target shopper said.

Sprouts Plant-Based Green Bean Casserole

Sprouts Plant-Based Green Bean Casserole is made with cut green beans in a creamy mushroom sauce topped with fried onions. “This casserole was delicious. The green beans were a bit underdone for our tastes so I put it in the microwave for a few minutes which helped,” one Sprouts shopper said.

Amy’s Bowls Tortilla Casserole & Black Beans

Amy’s Bowls Gluten-Free Tortilla Casserole & Black Beans is made with organic vegetables, tofu, black beans, then topped with tortilla chips and Cheddar and Jack cheeses. “Lots of flavor! For me the portion size is perfect. If it were double or triple the size I would eat the whole thing. The flavor is amazing,” one shopper said.

bettergoods Mexican-Style Casserole

bettergoods Gluten-Free Mexican-Style Casserole is layered with organic black beans, corn, and masa, topped with a rich enchilada sauce and natural cheeses for a traditionally Southwest-style flavor. “I will most definitely buy this again. although I had let the dish completely thaw, reheated it with dinner plate mode on a microwave, topped it with a little extra cheese… it was way better than I anticipated. it actually reminded me of homemade tamales. Yum!” one shopper said.

Mackenzie Limited Scalloped Potato Gratin Casserole

Mackenzie Limited’s Scalloped Potato Gratin Casserole is made with thinly sliced potatoes, Gruyère and Swiss cheeses, all enveloped in a velvety cream sauce. “My husband and I live part of the year in France. This dish reminded us of many lovely dinners,” one customer wrote in the reviews.