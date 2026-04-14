Frozen chicken nuggets that taste great and cost less than fast food.

Once upon a time, you could drive up to a fast-food window and order chicken nuggets for a buck or two. However, in 2026, unless you manage to score a sweet app deal or there is a great promo, an order of chicken chunks can cost you over $5. Luckily, there are lots of equally (if not more) delicious options in the freezer section of the grocery store that will end up costing the same old-school prices without compromising fast-food taste, especially if you cook the nuggets in an air fryer. Here are 5 best frozen chicken nuggets that are cheaper than fast food.

Just Bare Lightly Breaded

Just Bare Lightly Breaded are a favorite of health-conscious eaters, who maintain they taste like for half the price. And, an added bonus? According to nutrition experts, the brand is one of the healthiest chicken nuggets you can buy. They are made with chicken breast only and are actual chunks of meat with no antibiotics, hormones, or steroids, and no artificial ingredients or preservatives.

Kirkland Signature (Costco)

Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks are the warehouse’s version of Just Bare, also tasting just like Chick-fil-A nuggets for even less. They are antibiotic-, hormone-, and steroid-free, and a 3-ounce serving has 16 grams of protein. “The Kirkland Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast are better,” one says. “I think the Kirkland’s nuggets are Chick-fil-A nuggets. I love them either way,” another adds.

Perdue Simply Smart Organics

Perdue Simply Smart Organics Chicken Nuggets are certified organic, non-GMO, and free of antibiotics and fillers. “As a gluten free, soy-free, dairy free girly with a sensitive stomach… I adore these,” writes a shopper, adding that they are “so yummy” that their non-gluten-free friends “never know that they aren’t made with gluten until I mention it!” they write. “I love the ingredients.” And, one mom confirms they are kid-friendly. “My kids love these nuggets– clean ingredients & so easy to bake. Just cook them in the air fryer! Mom & kid approved,” they write.

Good & Gather (Target)

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Target’s Good & Gather makes nuggets made from real chicken breast, no junk, and shoppers maintain they are delicious. “I’m never buying a different brand!! The breading is wonderful, and the breast meat is amazing! Not spongy, rubbery, or fake! Plus I’ll save money because I’d even rather eat these than go out to our favorite chicken restaurants 😂 just pair with Chick-fil-A sauce, etc.” says one. “These are our favorite nuggets on the market,” adds another.

Applegate Naturals

Applegate Chicken Nuggets are made with humanely raised, antibiotic-free chicken and include white meat only, and are a great option for health-oriented people who prefer a ground chicken nugget (like a McDonald’s Chicken McNugget) over chunks. Other ingredients include wheat flour, water, and rice flour. They are a fan favorite with kids because they are genuinely an OG kid-friendly nugget. They sell at a variety of stores, including Whole Foods, Target, and Walmart.