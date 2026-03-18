5 Best Frozen Crab Cakes Made With 100% Real Crab Meat

These top-rated frozen crab cakes are made with 100% real crab and no imitation fillers.

Crab cakes are always a good idea: Perfect for an appetizer with a little dipping sauce, or a full meal with some french fries, whether spicy, savory, or sweet, crab cakes are endlessly versatile and delicious. When made with real crab, the outside is seasoned and crunchy and the inside should be sweet, tender, and flakey. There’s definitely a place for substitutes like surimi, but crab cakes aren’t it—you need the real thing. Here are five of the best frozen crab cakes made with 100% real crab meat, no imitation.

Phillips Frozen Crab Cakes

Phillips Frozen Crab Cakes are made with real premium lump crab meat, Maryland-style, with hints of tangy mustard and zesty lemon and a touch of butter. “If you follow the instructions just as listed they come out perfectly crispy, hot, and delicious. My goodness I didn’t think I could crave frozen food, but these crab cakes are out of this world!” one Target shopper said.

Sprouts Maryland Style Crab Cakes

Sprouts Maryland Style Crab Cakes are hand-made with 100% real crab meat. “These are better crab cakes than most that I’ve had in a restaurant because they don’t have all filler, it is a perfect amount with just tons of real crab,” one Sprouts shopper said. “I have served these to many different people who just raved about them.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Open Nature Crab Cakes

Open Nature Crab Cakes are made from premium crab, Maryland-style. I’ve served these as appetizers several times and they always hit the spot—lightly crunchy on the outside and sweet and flakey on the inside. “Having lived a stone’s throw from the Potomac River in Virginia for over 20 years, I’ve enjoyed plenty of Virginia/Maryland crab, these crab cakes bring back that great taste … love’m,” one Vons shopper said.

Member’s Mark Wild Caught Handmade Crab Cakes

Member’s Mark Wild Caught Handmade Crab Cakes are made with fresh, wild-caught, blue swimming crab meat. “After my first mouthful I knew these crab cakes would become a standard purchase!” one Sam’s Club shopper said. “They are tasty and have a wonderful texture. One of the finest crab cakes I’ve tasted and at a bargain price.”

Rastelli’s Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

Rastelli’s Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes are made with premium blue crab meat and handmade in the United States. “We love these crabcakes,” one Costco shopper said. “I order them every year as part of our Christmas Eve 7-Fishes Feast. They are made with a very generous amount of crabmeat and enough bread filling to bind everything together. All the family can say is ‘More Please!'”