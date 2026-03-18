Shoppers say these white-meat frozen chicken patties taste just like your favorite fast-food brand.

If you are craving a crispy chicken patty or sandwich, you don’t have to dine out. Enjoy frozen chicken patties, which you can easily heat up in the oven or air fryer in the comfort of your own home. There are so many delicious options at the grocery store, many of which people maintain are dupes of your favorite restaurant chains. Where can you get the best white-meat chicken patties? Here are the 6 best frozen fried chicken patties made with 100% white meat.

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Fillets

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets are “AMAZING” and “INSANELY Delicious!” according to shoppers, and many claim they taste just like your favorite fast food brand. “My husband who is a chef can’t believe that the sandwich I made him was a frozen breaded chicken cutlet. These are beyond delicious that they remind me of Chick-fil-A. My family is absolutely obsessed,” one Target shopper writes. “I’m actually shocked at how great these are. They are so fresh tasting, flavorful, a little crispy on the outside and very tender inside. They do taste like Chick-fil-A-a maybe even better, or something you made homemade,” another agrees.

Bell & Evans Breaded Chicken Patties

Bell & Evans Breaded Chicken Patties are made with whole breast meat that is air-chilled for better flavor. “They are expensive, but to me it’s worth the quality and more importantly the consistency (texture, taste and thickness/size is the same every time). These have been a staple for me for well over 15 years, and I’m so thankful for them,” one Redditor says.

Applegate Naturals Chicken Patties

Applegate Natural Breaded Chicken Patties are tender, all-white meat chicken patties with a golden, crispy crust. “We source from family farms, where animals are raised with care and respect. We believe this leads to great tasting products and peace of mind— all part of our mission,” the brand says. There are no antibiotics or added hormones, no chemical nitrites or nitrates, and no GMO ingredients are used.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Fillets

Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Fillets are huge breasts of juicy white meat chicken that also taste like they are from a restaurant. “These are super similar to chickfila sandwiches and they’re so good!” a shopper writes. “They are delicious! So moist, even in the air fryer! A quick 7-10 minutes, crunchy breading and moist meat, and dinner is ready! Many uses, chicken salad, sandwiches, added to pasta dishes, etc.” another adds.

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Member’s Mark Spicy Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets

If you like a little kick, Member’s Mark Spicy Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets are a hit at Sam’s Club, with shoppers comparing them to the Chick-fil-A spicy breast. “Awesome spicy chicken patty,” a shopper writes. “Worth the buy! This was soo tasty, we used an air fryer to cook. We’ve made delicious chicken sandwiches, used it over rice and vegetables, even noodle dishes. It got a bit spicy towards the end for me but my wife loved it.” Another adds that it is a “cost effective alternative to Chick-fil-A,” in a 5-star review. “These Spicy Chicken Breast tastes so much like our favorite fast food spot! Not only do we eat them on burger buns but we chop them up & throw them in wraps and salads. So delicious!”

Good & Gather (Target) Chicken Breast Patties

Are you more of a McDonald’s chicken sandwich fan? Good & Gather Breaded Chicken Patties are the “best McChicken dupe,” Target shoppers claim. “We love these chicken patties for an easy supper meal. Good price for the portion,’ one says. “I love Good & Gather products. These chicken patties taste as good as the name brand, without the higher price,” another adds. “Awesome chicken patties that taste great. Better than the cheap ones from fast food,” a third says.