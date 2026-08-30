These frozen meals deliver smoky BBQ flavors without firing up the grill.

Are you craving a BBQ meal, but don’t feel like heating up the grill or smoker or spending lots of money at a BBQ restaurant? A handful of frozen meals imitate your favorite smoked meats and sides, and some customers say they are just as good as a restaurant. What should you pick up from the freezer section the next time you are at the grocery store? Here are 7 frozen meals that taste like a BBQ joint, according to shoppers.

Yellowstone Honey BBQ Chicken and Mash, Single Meals

Yellowstone Honey BBQ Chicken and Mash, Single Meals, inspired by the hit television show, is a customer favorite. “Best chicken ever. This product is delicious. I never knew of Yellowstone frozen food until the other day. I will always use it as long as they make it. it’s a little spicy, but that makes it good it up on this product. Thank you for coming up with barbecue chicken and cream potatoes with cheese,” writes a shopper. “Comfort Food Made Easy,” adds another. “The BBQ flavor has a nice sweet and smoky taste, and the mashed potatoes make it feel like a comforting meal. It’s easy to prepare and works well for a quick lunch or dinner when you don’t want to cook.”

Boston Market BBQ Ribs

Boston Market Boneless Pork Rib Shaped Patty is the next-best-thing to a rack of ribs. “The pork ribs were a bit small but nostalgic of high school lunches and the mashed potatoes had a garlic flavor to them. I mixed them together and it was really good,” says a Redditor.

Devour Sweet Smoked Bacon

DEVOUR Smokehouse Meat & Potatoes with Chicken, Sausage & Bacon in Memphis Style BBQ Sauce Frozen Meal is another delicious option with a variety of meats. “This product is my favorite. As a senior citizen on a fixed income, it is affordable and easy for me to prepare. The flavor has a hint of sweet spiciness which is very satisfying,” a shopper says. Another adds it is “DELICIOUS great flavor combo robust taste tender meats just wish there was more chicken pieces will definitely buy again highly recommend.”

Marie Callender’s BBQ Pork

Marie Callender’s Kansas City Style Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese “is a satisfying and flavorful frozen meal that hits all the right notes,” a shopper says. “The combination of tender pulled pork in a rich barbecue sauce with creamy macaroni and cheese makes for a high-quality comfort food experience.”

Hungry-Man Boneless Pork Ribs

Hungry-Man Backyard Barbeque comes with a grilled glazed chicken patty and a rib-shaped pork patty in a smoky chipotle barbecue sauce, home-style mashed potatoes and sweet corn side dishes, and a rich chocolate brownie dessert. “I buy this for my husband. He is very picky about food, especially TV dinners. I like this one too. It’s seldom that we like the same TV dinners. It’s got both grilled chicken and barbecue ribs which we both love. Sauce is mild hotness. Brownie too, which tastes good,” a shopper says. “Simple and Delicious,” adds another. “I found this one delicious. I was pleasantly surprised when I cut into the chicken patty and it broke apart like real chicken. Dipped in BBQ sauce and it was great. The pork patty was good too.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Banquet Mega Bowls BBQ

Banquet Double Backyard BBQ Recipe is another combo meal with two tender, boneless, rib-shaped patties coated in mesquite barbecue sauce for a savory, backyard BBQ taste. “These are so good. Makes for a quick snack or meal. They remind me of the Mac -ribs from McDonalds. The price is good too. Surpringly good No complaints. Would buy again,” a shopper writes.

Corky’s Memphis Style BBQ Pulled Pork Dinner with Baked Beans & Cinnamon Apples

Corky’s Memphis Style BBQ Pulled Pork Dinner with Baked Beans & Cinnamon Apples is just like the restaurant. “I grew up in TN so Corkys is a passion. I was really pleasantly surprised!!” a Redditor, who called the meal “tasty,” responded to a post. “The pulled pork is off the chain,” a Redditor says.