5 Best Frozen Orange Chicken Brands, According to Shoppers

Shoppers reveal which freezer-aisle orange chicken brands deliver the best crunch, sauce, and value.

Orange chicken is one of the most popular orders at Chinese restaurants. Fun fact: Andy Kao, a Panda Express chef, claims to have developed the original Chinese-American orange chicken recipe, which was popularized by the mall Chinese chain. But you don’t have to dine at a restaurant or the mall food court to feast on the sweet and savory fried chicken dish. There are a handful of delicious options in the freezer section of your local grocery store. Here are the best 5 frozen orange chicken brands, according to shoppers.

Trader Joe’s Mandarin Orange Chicken

Trader Joe’s Orange Chicken, available in bags, has a cult following. It “is insanely good,” writes one Redditor, and “comes out super crunchy, even when simply baked in the oven. I honestly prefer it to delivery when I’m craving trashy mall food court Am-Chinese, since there’s nothing sadder than General Tso’s that’s gotten squishy from steaming in a styrofoam container,” they added. “Came here to say the orange chicken as well,” another writes.

Crazy Cuizine Mandarin Orange Chicken

Crazy Cuizine Mandarin Orange Chicken, which is available at Costco and other stores, is another solid choice. “Just sharing that this is surprisingly good. The chicken tastes like restaurant chicken! I doctored the sauce to make it more like my daughter’s fave Gen Tso’s but the sauce on its own is decent. Highly recommend, it’s 2 bags that serve 3-4 depending on how hungry you are. $16 at my Costco in SWPA,” a Redditor proclaims. “I think it’s good quality and 1000 times better than Trader Joe’s which is almost all breading and dark meat. Chicken. We serve with broccoli and rice as well,” another says.

Member’s Mark Tempura Orange Chicken

Members Mark Orange Chicken Tempura is a cost-effective and delicious option. “Amazing orange chicken better than Chinese restaurant. Way cheaper to have at home and not have to be around people,” one person says. “This orange chicken is phenomenal! The chicken is lightly breaded and crispy and the sauce is fantastic! My husband is allergic to soy and can’t have the sauce so he tosses a few pieces in Buffalo or another sauce and it’s delightful too!” another says.

InnovAsian Orange Chicken

InnovAsian Orange Chicken is made with white chicken meat tempura, tossed in a sweet and tangy orange sauce made with savory soy sauce, orange juice, and a hint of sesame oil. “This is like my go-to for a quick meal. All I do it throw them in the air fryer and then mix the sauce in and throw it in the microwave for a second and it’s done. Make some rice with it and It taste pretty good. For two people this is plenty. They also have a family size,” one shopper says. “This was so delicious and worked great in the air fryer! It made cooking at home easy, keeping us from the temptation of getting take out!” another adds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Orange Chicken

P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Orange Chicken is another hit with shoppers. “Easy to cook, delicious to eat. The chicken, the carrots and edamame were great quality,” one writes, while another adds that it is “Really delicious,” in their review.