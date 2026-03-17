These top-rated, ready-to-heat frozen pancakes make for an easy and delicious breakfast.

In a perfect world, we would all be eating pancakes fresh off the griddle of our favorite diner. However, life happens, and sometimes we need a dose of pancake goodness but don’t have much time. This is where freezer pancakes are clutch. And, there are so many delicious options to choose from at your local grocery store. Here are the 6 best frozen pancakes, according to shoppers.

Trader Joe’s Organic Silver Dollar Pancakes

Trader Joe’s Organic Silver Dollar Pancakes have been a long-time freezer-section find for shoppers, who say they have an airy, homemade from-scratch taste and texture and are easy to make, heating up in the microwave in a minute or two. They pair well with the store’s delicious maple syrup.

Belgian Boys Bite Sized Pancakes

Belgian Boys Bite Sized Pancakes are just sweet enough and made with simple, non-GMO ingredients that health-conscious shoppers appreciate. “As good as they look! These pancake bites have transformed my ability to eat in the morning. I just shake a few in a to go container and warm it up at work. I was concerned when I poured them out from the freezer- they are hard as rocks. But once you heat them (1min in the microwave) some magic happens and they were fluffy and chewy. So so good. I add in some butter and frozen blueberries before heating and it’s a cheap and easy way to feel like you went to IHOP,” one writes. “Tasty quick treat. I use these for my kiddo, she has a peanut allergy and she can eat these. I appreciate that this label says the choc. Chip flavored ones might not be safe for those with allergies. Brands with good labeling get my respect. We usually serve these alone or dip in whipped cream. I feel like they taste best in an air fryer, they get a little crispy on the outside and soft on the inside,” adds another.

Kodiak Power Flapjacks

Kodiak Protein-Packed Power Flapjacks Buttermilk Frozen Pancakes offer a dose of protein (14 grams per serving) in pancake form. “These are easy to make and delicious. I also love that they are individually packed by serving,” a shopper writes. Great Taste, Quick Breakfast! After trying the waffles and waffle mix so many times I decided to give these a try. Warmed up in the microwave perfectly and paired with pure maple syrup and sausage for an easy high protein breakfast. They are amazing I’ll be getting these from now on!” another adds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Eggo Buttermilk Pancakes

Eggo is famed for waffles, but the brand has also perfected pancakes. Eggo Frozen Buttermilk Pancakes are nostalgic-tasting and delicious, according to shoppers. “Eggo Frozen Pancakes so easy to prepare and quick – it’s memories of childhood. Very nice taste and they are packaged 3 in a pouch – an easy portion to consume. Very fun to heat and eat with maple syrup,” writes one. “Best frozen pancakes add a little syrup and butter taste fresh off the pan,” adds another.

De Wafelbakkers Frozen Mini Buttermilk Pancakes

De Wafelbakkers Frozen Mini Buttermilk Pancakes come in a bag of 80 and are a “lifeline” for parents of picky eaters. “My 3 year old loves these. He’s going through a picky stage but since these are fortified so well it makes me feel better about feeding him frozen meals. These with some fruit and I feel like it’s a fairly well-rounded breakfast that he’ll eat,” one shopper writes. “Great taste & quality! Love these! Perfect for on the go or a family breakfast. Don’t take long to heat at all and taste good. My kids love them! Great bento box idea for lunch!” adds another.

365 Whole Foods Pancake Bites

365 Whole Foods Pancake Bites are pillowy vanilla-forward mini treats that are good enough to eat for dessert. “Whole Foods has these mini pancake puffs that my kid is obsessed with. They’re in the freezer and I put them in the microwave on half power for 90 seconds,” a Redditor writes.