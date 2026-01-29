9 Chain Restaurants With the Best Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the chain spots serving juicy Philly cheesesteaks with melty cheese.

A great Philly cheesesteak doesn’t have to come from a corner shop in South Philly. While fans will always argue that the best version is local, many chefs say a handful of national chains consistently get the fundamentals right—thinly sliced steak, properly melted cheese, and a roll that can handle the mess. Eat This, Not That! asked which chain culinary pros go to when they’re craving a cheesesteak and below are the top five picks. However, we also included a few local spots as well for the hardcore Philly cheesesteak lovers.

Charleys Cheesesteaks

For over 30 years, Charleys Cheesesteaks has served up must-have Philly cheesesteaks and the chain is a favorite for Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef based in California. “Charleys grills the steak to order on a flat top, gives generous portions and is satisfying,” he says.

Jersey Mike’s Subs

Jersey Mike’s Subs Famous Philly is well-seasoned, not overly oily and is a must-have for chefs. “The steak is shaved thin and cooked fresh on the grill, and when you get it with melted white American cheese and a drizzle of their red pepper relish, it hits that classic balance of savory, salty, and tangy,” says Rena Awada, owner, head chef, food blogger and content creator at Healthy Fitness Meals. “The Philly cheesesteak is full of flavor, but still feels clean. A win for me.”

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs wins with customers and chefs who want hot, bold, no-nonsense subs that feel like a full meal—not a light lunch. “If you want something a little sweet, then you’ll love their Steak & Cheese,” says Chef Rena. She explains, “It’s saucier too, and heartier. Sautéed peppers and onions, and the provolone melts beautifully into the roll. It’s not traditional Philly-style, but it’s comfort food that doesn’t pretend to be something it’s not.”

Texadelphia

Texadelphia is a small regional chain in Texas that blends Philly-style cheesesteaks with Tex-Mex flavors and Chef Andrew loves it.”Texadelphia is a quick, good meal that’s delicious, but doesn’t seem like fast food,” he says. “The jalapeños give it a kick and a fun twist.”

Penn Station East Coast Subs

Penn Station East Coast Subs is beloved by diners for its focus on fresh, grilled sandwiches and standout fries, delivered with an unpretentious, old-school sub shop vibe. “Penn Station deserves more credit,” says Chef Rena. “They grill their steak to order, and the bread is lightly toasted, giving a good crunch without losing that soft, chewy interior,” she explains. “The balance of meat-to-cheese is just right. When you grab one hot with a splash of vinegar on the fries, it’s pure East Coast comfort.”

Dalessandro’s Steaks

Dalessandro’s Steaks isn’t a chain, but it’s a go-to spot in Philly. “This neighborhood favorite stands out for its attention to detail,” says Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks. He explains, “The steak is finely chopped and full of flavor, paired with just the right amount of melty Cheez Whiz. Many say the fried onions are the best in the city, perfectly caramelized and never soggy. It’s a classic done right.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Oh Brother Philly

Another hotspot in Philly to try is Oh Brother Philly. “This Old City spot makes each cheesesteak to order instead of using an assembly line,”says Chef Corrie. “They mix plenty of American cheese into the steak with chopped onions, then serve it all on a slightly toasted roll. The result is a balanced bite that has quickly built a loyal fan base.”

Woodrow’s Sandwich Shop

Yelp reviewers say Woodrow’s Sandwich Shop has “the best Philly cheesesteak,” while Chef Corrie also gives it high praise for its gourmet spin on the cheesesteak with its “Whiz Wit.” “They use a house-made truffle cheese whiz, not the canned kind, and add a bit of cherry pepper mayo for a gentle kick,” says Chef Corrie. “With finely chopped steak and caramelized onions, it’s a creative upgrade of the classic.”

Joe’s Steaks + Soda Shop

Joe’s Steaks + Soda Shop is a small place in Philly that’s been around a long time and also caters to the vegan and gluten-free crowd.”The steak is well-seasoned and chopped, topped with plenty of Cheez Whiz and neatly layered onions, all in the perfect meat-to-roll ratio,” says Chef Corrie. “It’s a simple, timeless favorite that always hits the spot.”