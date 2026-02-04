5 Best Frozen Philly Cheesesteaks, According to Shoppers

Shoppers rank the best frozen Philly cheesesteaks that deliver melty cheese and tender beef.

When I was a kid, one of my favorite spots at the mall food court was the Philly cheesesteak place. There was something so delicious about those sandwiches, made to order with the toppings of my choice. I loved watching the sizzling pieces of meat and veggies on the griddle, the way the cheese would effortlessly melt on the meat, and that perfectly greasy taste once the sandwich was assembled. In 2018, I moved to Philadelphia, home of the famed hoagie, where even the crappiest hoagie shops cook up better cheesesteaks than the best in most other places. If you can’t get a real, fresh-off-the-griddle cheesesteak where you live, there are some freezer finds that will fulfill your craving. Here are the 5 best frozen Philly cheesesteaks, according to diners, including one that is truly Philadelphia-approved.

Aldi Philly Gourmet Sliced Sandwich Steaks

Aldi Philly Gourmet Sliced Sandwich Steaks, 14 count, are 100% pure beef, chopped, shaped, and thinly sliced for a classic Philly cheesesteak. “It’s better than SteakUm. You need to pan saute’ but don’t overcook it. Maybe you added too much oil? I do onions and peppers first. Drain off excess oil then saute the meat quickly. Add mozz cheese or provolone and it’s delicious!” a Facebook user says.

This is not the processed meat like the steak ums. When you cook the meat break it up as it fried, low heat and quickly. This is the most natural meat you can get.

Raybern’s Philly Cheesesteak Frozen Sub Sandwiches

Raybern’s Philly Cheesesteak Frozen Sub Sandwiches are individually wrapped with thinly sliced seasoned beef and American cheese on a soft deli roll. “When you cook it, the way it is supposed to be cooked, I found it quite tasty,” writes a shopper. “Best Cheese Steak Sandwich Ever,” adds another. “Bread stayed soft after warming, taste was unbelievable. My grandson said it was the best tasting cheesesteak he ever tasted, before I added mayo lettuce tomato. Excellent value and product.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

J.T.M. Beef Philly Cheese Steak Kit

J.T.M. Beef Philly Cheese Steak Kit, 36 oz comes conveniently packaged with all the necessary ingredients. “They don’t disappoint!” writes a shopper. “The beef is tender, flavorful, and perfectly seasoned, with just the right balance of savory and juicy in every bite. What I really appreciate is the convenience — they’re quick to prepare yet taste like something you’d get fresh from a sandwich shop. Paired with some sautéed peppers, onions, and melted cheese, it makes for an authentic Philly-style experience without ever leaving home.” Another person from “back east” that now lives in California, is also impressed. “Imagine my surprise when I found this hoagie kit to make my own! It’s not home, but it’s close. If you like hoagies or never tried one I recommend this kit.”

Steak-umm Frozen Sliced Angus Steaks

Steak-umm Frozen Sliced Angus Steaks are another favorite. “Cooks quickly and always delicious. From 1 box, I can easily make 4 huge cheese steak subs. Under $10 with all the fixings for a family of 4. Can’t go wrong with this item. So versatile. Perfect for carne asada tacos, sloppy joes or hot pot. Always a staple in my freezer. Individual slices are separated by paper so you can pull out as many as you like for last minute cooking. No defrosting needed. Takes 1 minute to cook. Outstanding product,” writes a shopper.

Pat’s Original

If you want to splurge on a truly authentic cheesesteak, Goldbelly ships frozen hoagies straight from one of the most famous Philly Cheesesteak joints in Philly, Pat’s Original Philly Cheesesteak. Get four, 9-10-inch frozen cheesesteaks for $139.95. Choose it with “Wit” onions, “Wit-Out” onions, or with Cheese Whiz, American, or Provolone cheese. Cheesesteaks arrive fully assembled, except for Cheese Whiz, which comes in a separate container on the side. “SOOO good. a favorite for this household. So easy to just warm up quickly and the treat is ready to enjoy,” says a shopper. “The bread was near perfect, very soft but strong enough to easily hold the steak, toppings, and cheese wiz,” adds another. “My Pat’s Steaks tasted like I was standing at their location in Philadelphia. Perfect,” a third confirms.