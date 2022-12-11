Best Gifts for Coffee Lovers, According to Our Editors

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The holidays are right around the corner, which means you've probably started making your list of gifts to get your friends, family, and loved ones. While you may have those people in your life who are always easy to shop for, you most likely also have a handful of friends who you can never seem to find the right gift for.

That's why gift guides can be a helpful place to start! They can give you some fresh ideas of items you may never have thought of. And if you're loved one happens to be a coffee lover or someone who loves making a morning cup of Joe for themselves every day, this gift guide for coffee lovers will certainly help.

1 Ember Mug2

Ember's patented temperature control technology will keep your beverage at the perfect temp, meaning you can sip on your coffee all morning long and not have to worry about it going cold while you're working.

$129.95 at Ember Buy Now

2 Atlas Coffee Club

The Atlas Coffee of the Month Club is a great gift for the coffee lovers in your life. Each month they'll receive new single origin coffee from with a postcard, tasting profiles, and brewing notes. What really sets this coffee club apart is that you can personalize it to fit your coffee needs by selecting whole bean, ground, or coffee pods, and you can also choose which grind size and roast type you like, as well.

$94.00 at Atlas Coffee Club Buy Now

3 Airscape Classic

The coffee connoisseurs in your life will understand the importance of having the right storage for your coffee beans. Storing them in a bag or regular container will shorten its shelf life, whereas an airtight container can remove the excess air and preserve the quality of your favorite coffee beans.

$36 at Amazon Buy Now

4 Spinn Coffee Maker

Forget the pods, toss the filters, and list that coffee grinder on Craigslist because with the Spinn Coffee Maker all you'll need to create the best cup of coffee of your life is a bag of beans and your phone (and you already have a phone).

Spinn is a revolutionary coffee maker with Wi-Fi functionality that helps you effortlessly brew coffee all from the touch of an app, so now you can brew a cup while you're still cozied up in bed. And this isn't just your average smart coffee maker that simply brews drip coffee. No—Spinn can craft an impressive number of different coffee drinks from espresso to an americano to even cold brew in under 60 seconds. (See ya later, Starbucks!)

$699.00 (on sale!) at Spinn Buy Now

5 W&P Porter Insulated Bottle

This insulated bottle will keep beverages warm for up to 12 hours and chilled for 24. Your loved one will rejoice as they're able to take their beverage on the go.

$28 at w&p Buy Now

6 Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle

Do you know someone who can't stop raving about their newfound love of pour-over coffee? Have a friend who is in pursuit of the perfect cup of tea? Whatever their level of passion for the brewing arts, the recipient of this gift will be ecstatic. The Stagg EKG comes with to-the-degree temperature control, quick heat time, a stopwatch to help you keep an eye on your steep time, and it even has the functionality to keep your water hot for up to 60 minutes.

$195.00 at Fellow Buy Now

7 Partners Coffee Rockaway Cold Brew Packets

Partners' cold brew blend is deliciously bold and rich. You'll get flavor notes of chocolate, vanilla, and warm caramel. These four single-use pouches make for great, affordable gifts for those who love cold coffee year-round.

$14.99 at Amazon Buy Now

8 Mistobox Coffee Subscription Box

MistoBox is an amazing gift for coffee lovers who want to try new coffees on a regular basis. You can gift a MistoBox subscription so that your loved one can experience new roasters and new coffees, straight to their doorstep.

$20/month at MistoBox Buy Now

9 Fellow Ode Brew Grinder

Another gift that coffee lovers will certainly appreciate is a high-quality grinder. If your loved one is using their favorite coffee brewer but still getting pre-ground coffee, this gift will change their morning experience for the better. Also, you can't deny that this grinder is pleasing to the eye, too.

$255.00 at Fellow Buy Now

10 Fellow Carter Move Mug

Fellow makes great gift-worthy products, not only because the quality is so good, but because their sleek and minimal design is perfect for almost anyone. This travel mug keeps your drinks hot or cold, and its spill-proof lid is so reliable that you can toss it in your purse without an ounce of coffee spilled and wasted.

$30 at Fellow Buy Now

11 illy Milk Frother

On some mornings all you want is a hot, creamy latte with foam on top. The illy milk frother can bring the quality of your loved one's favorite latte straight to their kitchen.

$89.00 at illy Buy Now

12 Coffee Project NY – Around The World in 12 Days Holiday Gift Box

The coffee lovers in your life may adore a cup of Joe, but they may not have a favorite country of origin for their beans. If your loved one is a more adventurous coffee drinker, the Coffee Project New York Tasting Box is the perfect gift idea.

$98.00 at Coffee Project New York Buy Now

13 Welly 12-Ounce Traveler Mug

This Welly travel mug has excellent vacuum insulation to keep your drinks hot or cold for up to 24 hours. It also comes in a variety of colors and designs, so you can choose the one that best suits your loved one for this holiday season.

$30.00 at Welly Buy Now

14 Smeg Coffee Grinder

This retro-style coffee grinder from Smeg is the perfect gift for those in need of a coffee grinder update. It can be used to grind any type of coffee, from cold brew to espresso.

$329.95 at Williams Sonoma Buy Now

15 K-Express Single Serve Coffee Maker

This single-serve coffee maker is the perfect gift for loved ones who live alone or are always on the go.

$79.99 at Keurig Buy Now

16 Earth & Star Holiday Bundle

The Earth & Star Holiday Bundle is a great gift for those coffee lovers in your life who already have every piece of coffee equipment they need. These mushroom-infused products not only taste good, but they're good for your health, too!

$125 at Earth & Star Buy Now

17 Bulletproof Coffee Kit

Bulletproof Coffee is loved by many coffee enthusiasts and people who want to start their mornings off on the right foot. This is a great gift because it's practical enough for your loved one to want to use it, but unique enough that they'll appreciate the gift.