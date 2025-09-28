Sausage isn’t considered one of the healthiest foods on the planet. Unlike hamburgers, which can literally consist of 100 percent beef without any extra ingredients, sausage generally consists of a blend of meat, spices, and other ingredients that make it extra tasty. Many sausage brands add icky extras, including ingredients to bulk up the product that aren’t actual meat or basic seasoning. This includes breadcrumbs, starches, soy protein, excess water, artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives. Some packaged sausages are healthier than others. Here are 7 packaged sausages made without filler.

Niman Ranch Sausages

Niman Ranch Sausages is one of my go-to brands for everything from cold cuts and hot dogs to sausages, as their products are crafted from humanely raised pork, with no fillers or nitrates. For example, the Bratwurst is made with pork, water, salt, honey, onion powder, marjoram, nutmeg, black pepper, celery powder, ginger, lemon juice extract, and lemon rind. The Sweet Italian Sausage Pork’s ingredients are water, salt, honey, sherry wine, toasted fennel seed, garlic, oregano, black pepper, and celery powder.

Applegate Naturals Sausages

Applegate Naturals Sausages are clean-label sausages made with simple, whole ingredients.The popular Organic Chicken Apple Sausage is made with organic chicken and organic dried apples with less than 2% sea salt, vinegar, baking soda, apple juice concentrate, organic spices, and organic garlic. Applegate Naturals Classic Pork Breakfast Sausage links are made with pork and water with less than 2% of the following: cane sugar, salt, and spices. Sage, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Red Pepper, Ginger

Aidells Sausages

Aidells Sausages, popular at Costco, are gourmet sausages crafted with all-natural meat and spices. Aidells Chicken & Apple Smoked Chicken Sausage contains chicken and dried apple, and 2% or less of the following: salt, fruit juice concentrate (apple, pineapple, pear, and peach), spices, celery powder, sea salt. “This sausage is THE BEST! I eat it in the morning for breakfast with a boiled egg and it’s delicious and healthy! My son and his wife buy it and they are the ones that introduced me to it,” writes a Target shopper.

Teton Waters Ranch Sausages

Teton Waters Ranch Sausages, another Costco favorite, are 100% grass-fed beef sausages with no fillers. They are such esteemed sausages that they are considered a Whole-30-approved protein at 10 grams a link.

Pederson’s Natural Farms Sausages

Pederson’s Natural Farms Sausages are all-natural, uncured sausages made without sugar or fillers. The Organic No-Sugar-Added Smoked Sausage is made with humanely raised pork with coriander, celery, black pepper, and sea salt. It is free from added sweeteners, preservatives, nitrates and nitrites, gluten, lactose, and MSG. “Tasty! I really like this sausage. it is delicious and made with quality ingredients,” writes a Thrive Market shopper. “Delicious! Organic and no sugar added!” adds another. “My husband and I thought this smoked sausage was delicious. We steer clear of sausage even though we like it so we figured we’ll get this every once in a blue so that we can enjoy it without feeling guilty of how bad it is for us.”

Wellshire Farms Sausages

Wellshire Farms is another brand I rely on for the best meats with no fillers. The brand’s Smoked Chorizo Sausage is a safe bet, made with humanely raised, vegetarian-fed pork raised without antibiotics and no added hormones. The ingredients are just pork, water, sea salt, spices, paprika, garlic, and onion.

Jones Dairy Farm Sausages

Jones Dairy Farm Sausages are classic breakfast sausages with just meat and seasoning. The ingredients are pork, water, salt, spices, and sugar. “These sausages did not disappoint and have become my go-to! Several people commented on how good the sausage was and asked where I got it. If you’re on the fence, just get it!” writes a Target shopper. “Please keep stocking this product! Its no longer available at any stores near my home. Why? 😭 It’s the best truly all-natural sausages you’ve been carrying,” adds another.