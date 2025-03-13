7 Costco Products That are Luxury at Bargain Prices

Costco is a great place to shop for incredible deals on food and household goods, with so many items under $5. However, the wholesaler also secretly sells high-end, luxury items and name brands, oftentimes at a major discount compared to other online retailers. This week, we noticed some sensational discounts on everything from luxury skincare and clothes to upscale outdoor grills and pizza ovens. Here are 7 surprising new luxury finds at Costco you don't want to miss.

La Mer

La Mer is considered one of the most luxurious skincare products on the planet, and I'm shocked you can get the brand's trademark cream at Costco. The 2-ounce jar costs $390 at Sephora, but Costco sells it for $279.99, or $140 an ounce. It's such a great deal that there is a five-item limit per membership. A great add-on? La Mer The Hydrating Infused Emulsion.

Barefoot Dreams Women's Circle Cardigan

Barefoot Dreams makes the coziest blankets and loungewear out of their trademark, super soft fabric. I was surprised to find the Barefoot Dreams Women's Circle Cardigan for just $74.99, as it retails for $125 elsewhere. Costco is running a mix-and-match apparel deal. If you buy between five and nine qualifying items, save an additional $20, or $50 if you buy over nine.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

OOFOS Women's OOriginal Sandal

Just in time for summer, Costco is selling OOFOS Women's OOriginal Sandal in two colors, black and blue. The ergonomic footwear is perfect for your next vacation, and over $10 off the price of the same pair on the brand's website. Available in sizes six to 10. Costco is also selling them in black for men.

7 Popular Costco Items That Just Got a Big Price Drop

Rag & Bone Sunglasses

I am a big fan of Rag & Bone everything. I have never seen the brand at Costco – until now. They are selling a bunch of Rag & Bone Sunglasses for men and women, such a steal at $44.99 compared to the $200 average priecetag on the brand's website.

Ooni Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven

Up your pizza game, just in time for summer. The Ooni Volt 12 Electric Pizza Oven is the gold standard of pizza ovens, and it never goes on sale. Right now Costco has it for $699.99 – $100 less than everywhere else.

Sugarfina Happy Spring 8 piece Candy Bento Box

When traditional Easter candy isn't good enough for your most discerning sugar-lover, splurge on a designer candy box. This Sugarfina Happy Spring 8-Piece Candy Bento Box is just $54.99 ($6.87 per box) while the 4-Piece box on the brand's website is $40 ($10 per box).

10 Big Costco Changes Coming This Year Just Announced

Weber Grills

It's grill season! You aren't finding better deals on name brand grills than Costco. Currently the Weber Spirit E-335 Grill is $599.99, while the Weber Genesis II E335 Grill, usually $949.99 at Costco, is an additional $100 off right now, bringing the price down to $849.99. If you want to go all out, splurge on the Weber Genesis II S-435 Grill Bundle, which basically comes with everything needed to one-up your outdoor kitchen.