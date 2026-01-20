Diners reveal which chain restaurants serve the best Hawaiian pizzas worth ordering.

Of all the pizza orders, Hawaiian pizza is the most divisive. Diners are mainly split on whether pineapple has a place on a pie, whether combined with ham and cheese or with other toppings like chicken, BBQ sauce, or jalapenos. Personally, I love Hawaiian pizza, as I am a fan of sweet-meets-savory food. If you are craving one or are finally willing to try the combination for the first time, there are a handful of chains that make delicious pies. Here are the 7 best Hawaiian pizzas at chain restaurants, according to diners.

Jet’s Pizza Hawaiian

Jet’s Hawaiian is a Detroit-style version of the islandy pie. “The Jets crust is a really soft fluffy bread that’s about an inch thick and had been cooked in so much grease it acquires a deep fried like shell, hence the ‘8 corner’ design. It is, hands down, the best take out pizza I have ever tried. It also sits in you stomach like a rock and makes you regret life decisions afterwards…but it is soooo worth it,” one Redditor writes. “Hey, I make these all the time! We really do get good pineapple, I tell you,” an employee writes.

Marco’s Pizza Hawaiian Chicken

Marco’s Hawaiian Chicken Pizza is a flavorful masterpiece, loaded with juicy pineapple, tender chicken, ham, and the perfect amount of cheese on their signature crust. “It’s sweet, savory, and simply irresistible!” the chain declares. “One of my favorites!” wrote a Facebooker. “I swap the ham for bacon, skip the chicken and add jalapeño – it’s darn good, especially for a chain,” another agrees.

Domino’s Honolulu Hawaiian

Domino’s Honolulu Hawaiian pizza features a mix of savory and sweet toppings, including sliced ham, smoked bacon, juicy pineapple, fresh green peppers, and two cheeses—mozzarella and provolone. “Shout out to Domino’s on Lake Street! This handmade pan Honolulu Hawaiian pizza with extra cheese was absolutely delicious. Made to perfection! It was my first time trying this type of pizza with the type of crust and it is a new favorite!” wrote a Facebooker.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Papa John’s Hawaiian Chicken

Papa John’s Hawaiian Chicken Pizza typically features grilled chicken, pineapple, bacon, and onions with a savory BBQ sauce base. “Best Pizza I Ever Had: Papa Johns Hawaiian BBQ Chicken,” a Redditor proclaims. “It’s a BBQ sauce base with cheese, pineapple, chicken, bacon and onions. Basically a perfect pizza,” they added.

Pizza Hut Hawaiian

Pizza Hut’s Hawaiian pizza typically features ham and pineapple. They have kicked it up a notch with limited-time takes on it, like the Spicy Hawaiian Lover’s Pizza, which adds spicy marinara, bacon, jalapeños, and red chili flakes for a sweet-and-spicy kick. One diner describes the Hawaiian there as “kind of a sweet and salty taste,” one writes.

Little Caesars Hawaiian

Little Caesars Hawaiian is a great version, per diners. “I think this is my favorite pineapple pizza. It’s SO juicy and delicious. Every bite just tastes.. “bright”, if that makes sense,” a Redditor says.

California Pizza Kitchen Hawaiian

Over at California Pizza Kitchen, the BBQ Chicken pizza is legendary, but the Hawaiian is a simple luxury. It comes with fresh pineapple, applewood-smoked ham, and slivered scallions.