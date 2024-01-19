10 Best High-Fiber Breads, According to Dietitians

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Not every sandwich or piece of toast needs to be a full-on fiber festival, but in general, for your health, it's best to choose breads that supply some fiber. Fiber promotes feelings of fullness, slows the absorption of glucose after a high-carb meal, and can even help lower your cholesterol. Yet Americans largely aren't getting enough. A 2017 study estimated that only about 5% of the population meets the recommended 25 grams per day for women and 38 grams per day for men.

Fortunately, choosing a high-fiber bread is a great way to fill the gap of this important nutrient. Since the USDA recommends making half your grains whole, regularly purchasing whole grain or multigrain bread gives you a head start when eating at home. This way, when you're dining out, you can order grain-based dishes with less concern about whether they're whole or refined—and less worry about whether they're supplying enough fiber.

To get your high-fiber search underway, we've rounded up 10 of the best loaves chock-full of fiber (that still taste good!). Some have up to 14 grams per serving, accounting for 56% of the daily recommendation for women and 37% for men. Whether you try them in a sandwich, pop them in the toaster, or top them with jelly, they'll keep your fiber tank full.

How we chose the best high-fiber breads

To choose the best high-fiber breads, we were on the lookout for the following qualifications:

Whole food ingredients: Believe it or not, breads can be some of the most ultra-processed foods on grocery shelves. Many are packed with funky preservatives, additives, and sweeteners. As much as possible, we stuck to options with shorter lists of recognizable ingredients.

At least 4 grams of fiber per slice: You can't call it high-fiber unless it has plenty of fiber! Our threshold was 4 grams per slice. This significantly outpaces the 1-2 grams you'll find in most refined grain store-bought breads.

Plenty of protein: We wanted choices that fill you up with protein as well as fiber. Some bread brands barely provide any of this important macronutrient—so you won't find them on this list. Nearly all the breads below contain 5 or more grams of protein per serving.

Dave's Killer Bread Powerseed Bread

Per 1 slice : 100 calories, 2.5 g fat (0 g sat fat), 135 mg sodium, 18 g carbs (4 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 5 g protein

"When you're in search of a delicious, nutritious, and satisfying high-fiber bread, Dave's Powerseed Bread is the answer," says Steph Magill, MS, RD, CD, FAND, owner of Soccer Mom Nutrition. "Made with organic whole grains and seeds and sweetened only with organic fruit juices, it's a bread that fuels your day." Each slice contains 4 grams of fiber, 5 grams of protein, and just 1 gram of sugar.

Queen Street Bakery Chia Seed Loaf

Per 2 slices : 160 calories, 2.5 g fat (0 g sat fat), 230 mg sodium, 32 g carbs (14 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 7 g protein

Queen Street Bakery's chia seed loaf is cut thin enough that each serving is two slices, not one! With 14 grams of fiber per serving, this one tops our list as one of the highest-fiber breads around. Unlike grain-based breads, it gets its epic fiber content from chia flour and white bean flour, making it gluten-free.

"This bread is a good option for those needing something gluten-free, but is great for everyone," says Amanda Sauceda, RDN. "Chia seeds are also a source of plant-based omega-3s, which also makes this bread stand out."

Aldi L'oven Fresh 12 Grain Bread

Per slice : 100 calories, 2 g fat (0 g sat fat), 150 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (4 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 5 g protein

L'oven Fresh, Aldi's proprietary bread brand, offers a 12-grain version that's perfect for high-fiber sandwich-making. "I love Aldi's 12-grain bread for fiber content," says Lisa Andrews, MEd, RD, LD. "Each slice has 100 calories, 5 grams of protein, and 4 grams of fiber." The other bonus of L'oven Fresh is its price point. This healthy bread comes in at a lower cost than many grocery store breads, retailing for as low as around $2.

Simple Truth Organic Sprouted Grain and Legume Bread

Per slice : 90 calories, 0.5 g fat (0 g sat fat), 140 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (4 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 5 g protein

Bean-based bread might sound like a strange concept, but don't worry—Simple Truth's Sprouted Grain and Legume Bread doesn't taste like a burrito. It's got a nice, earthy flavor that makes stellar toast. And since it's made with garbanzo beans, millet, barley, spelt, and sprouted whole wheat, it's full of both fiber (4 grams per slice) and protein (5 grams per slice). Find it in the freezer section at your local Kroger store.

Silver Hills Bakery The Big 16

Per slice : 90 calories, 1 g fat (0 g sat fat), 140 mg sodium, 17 g carbs (4 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 6 g protein

Another option that gets its fiber from sprouted grains: Silver Hills Bakery's The Big 16, which—yep—contains 16 seeds and grains, some of them sprouted. "Sprouting grains breaks down the grain, releasing enzymes that allow for maximum vitamin and mineral absorption," explains Wan Na Chun, MPH, RD, CPT, of One Pot Wellness. Each slice of this hearty bread also provides as much protein as a large egg!

Pepperidge Farm Whole Grain Thin-Sliced 15 Grain Bread

Per 2 slices : 140 calories, 3 g fat (0.5 g sat fat), 140 mg sodium, 24 g carbs (4 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 7 g protein

Sometimes, even though you want plenty of fiber, you want a thinner bread. Enter Pepperidge Farm's thin-sliced 15-grain loaf. In two slices you'll get just 140 calories—not bad for a light sandwich—and 4 grams of fiber. "This is a great option for those who want to add more fiber to their sandwiches or toast in the morning and stay full until their next meal," says Patricia Kolesa, MS, RDN.

Oroweat Whole Grains Double Fiber Bread

Per slice :100 calories, 1.5 g fat (0 g sat fat), 160 mg sodium, 21 g carbs (6 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 4 g protein

Double the fiber, double the health benefits! This whole grain option from Oroweat gets an extra helping of fiber from added wheat gluten. The result: 40% of your daily fiber value in two slices. "In addition, it contains no artificial colors, preservatives, or high fructose corn syrup," points out Mandy Tyler, MEd, RD, CSSD, LD.

Dave's Killer Bread 21 Whole Grains and Seeds

Per slice : 110 calories, 1.5 g fat (0 g sat fat), 170 mg sodium, 22 g carbs (5 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 5 g protein

Dave's Killer Bread wins again with this blend of a whopping 21 whole grains and seeds, each of which lends its fiber to the mix (not to mention healthy fats from seeds). Sarah Plugradt, MS, RDN, CSCS, recommends this option "hands down." She adds that it's not only rich in fiber, but delicious with its multitude of grain and seed flavors.

One Mighty Mill 100% Power Grains Might Bread

Per slice : 110 calories, 2 g fat (0 g sat fat), 180 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (4 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 6 g protein

"One of my favorite high-fiber breads is the 100% Power Grains Might Bread made by One Mighty Mill," says Lindsay Ducharme, RD, CSR, LDN. The reason this pick gets Ducharme's vote: "One Mighty Mill stone-grinds its wheat, which means more fiber and nutrients make it into the final product." Plus, this bread is preservative-free and made with organic ingredients. For your health and the environment, it's a combo that's hard to beat.

Old Tyme 747's Multigrain Bread

Per slice : 40 calories, 1 g fat (0 g sat fat), 140 mg sodium, 14 g carbs (8 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 2 g protein

Hooray for low calories! Old Tyme 747's multigrain bread sets you back just 40 calories per slice, yet manages to be high in fiber at the same tyme—er, time. Each slice packs 8 grams of fiber. "Two slices meet over half your recommended daily amount [of fiber]," says Michelle Rauch, MSc, RDN.

Rauch says this bread is also keto-friendly and good for people on Weight Watchers, with just one WW point per slice. And since it's low in calories and high in fiber, it might help your weight loss journey even if you're not on an official program for slimming down.